Good things can still happen in 2020. Just ask Hoda Kotb.

The TODAY co-anchor was grateful for an act of kindness by a stranger after she went to a park in New York City on Wednesday with her daughters, Haley, 3, and Hope, 1, and realized when she got home that she must have dropped her phone.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"My friend dialed my number hoping someone would see the phone and pick it up-- and STAN LEVINE answered," she wrote on Instagram. "He said 'I found your phone in the park..I will wait here with it until you come back. You will recognize me because I am the guy with the walker.' Thank you Stan! Good people all around❤️"

Hoda shared a video of her thanking Levine for his kindness after he told her about recovering the phone.

"Yeah, I just found it on the side of the road," he said. "You must've been walking up this road."

"I think I was," Hoda said. "I love Stan Levine, thank you Stan!"

The kind gesture had everyone feeling good, thanks to Levine.

"This is what goodness looks like," Hoda said Thursday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. "Isn't he such a sweetheart? You know that phone was gone."

"MORNING BOOST!" Fellow co-anchor Savannah Guthrie commented on Instagram in reference to Hoda's daily feel-good segment on the TODAY show.

"Stan the man!" E! News host Jason Kennedy added.

Uplifting moments are the trademark of Hoda herself, and she shares this mentality in her new book of inspirational words of wisdom, “This Just Speaks to Me: Words to Live By Every Day."

"What I hope that you'll find is just how hopeful we are time and time again, and that we each have each other's back, so we will see the other side of this by getting through it together," she said on TODAY Tuesday.