Real ID deadline is extended by a year. Here's what you need to know

In 2005, a few years after the tragedy of attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, Congress passed a bill called the Real ID Act. According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the act was passed to “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses.” This act will increase the requirements of documents you have to present in order to obtain the license, and according to NBC News, it will “create a single, robust national standard for all states and territories.”

What is a Real ID, and how do I know if I have one already?

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, all airline passengers traveling domestically will be required to present a Real ID before entering security. But how do you know if your ID is a Real ID?

Real IDs have a gold or black star at the top, signifying compliance. If your ID says “not for federal identification” or “federal limits apply,” it isn't compliant with Real ID standards, and you will need to obtain one before Oct. 1, 2021. Some states have been issuing these licenses for years, so it’s best to check your current ID to see if you already have one, especially if you live in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont or Washington.

If you live in Hawaii, Ohio or Utah, take note of the fact that Real IDs issued in these states do not have a gold or black star on the top, so it's best to confirm with your state directly if you don’t see this symbol on your ID.

How do I know if I need a Real ID?

If you’re not an avid traveler, getting a Real ID may not be necessary for you. You also don't need a Real ID if you’re under 18, only need your ID for identification purposes, and are OK with only using your passport to travel.

If you want to fly internationally, you still need to bring your passport or passport card. You can also use your passport or passport card instead of a Real ID to fly domestically.

A Real ID is also not required if you want to:

Gamble, purchase alcohol or cash checks

Vote or register to vote

Access U.S. health services

Apply for or receive medical benefits

Obtain a license to drive

Where can I get a Real ID?

Obtaining a Real ID is simpler than you might expect. To make an appointment at your local Department of Motor Vehicles, go to its website and schedule a time to get your Real ID. Alternatively, you can just show up to your DMV during operating hours, but be prepared to wait (and note that your local DMV could be impacted by various coronavirus closures and shelter-in-place orders).

What is needed to get a Real ID?

Visit your state’s DMV website to see what documents are required for your appointment. Typically, you will have to provide documentation that shows:

Proof of identity that shows your full legal name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Two different proofs of your principal residence (such as utility bill, bank statement or mortgage statement)

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Again, it is important to check your with your state’s DMV for more information to see if there are any additional requirements.

How much does a Real ID cost?

Most states distribute them for less than $60, but it varies from state to state. According to Upgraded Points, the most expensive state is currently Massachusetts at $85, while North Dakota comes in at $15.

How long does it take to get a Real ID?

Check with your local DMV's office to see how long processing takes, as each state varies (Pennsylvania can take 15 business days, while New York can take a couple of weeks). Keep in mind that coronavirus closures have shut down many DMVs across the country, which will no doubt slow processing. And if you wait until close to the deadline to apply, there's a greater chance that a crush of last-minute applications will also be rolling in, which could also cause delays.

Even with the Oct. 1 deadline extended by a year, it’s important to keep all of these things in mind. If you can’t get a Real ID before the deadline, be sure to bring your passport, passport card, military ID or Global Entry card when traveling to avoid any issues.

—Callie Patteson contributed to this article.