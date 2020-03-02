COVID-19, the disease caused by a member of the coronavirus family, is spreading rapidly around the world, and airlines are under extreme stress as the outbreak continues to reach new countries. At this point, tens of thousands of confirmed cases have popped up in more than 55 countries, and airlines are taking precautions to protect passengers from catching and spreading the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its country list for warning level 3 — its most severe advisory — to include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, while an alert level 2 still applies to Japan. The Atlanta-based agency also recommends avoiding any layovers at airports in level 2 or 3 advisories. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State has warned Americans not to travel to China if possible.

While airlines flying to Asian countries suffered the first wave of cancellations, carriers heading in and out of Europe and North America have followed close behind as the outbreak continues. With the evolving nature of the outbreak, some airlines have increased their flight cancellations, and have even begun waiving fees for those who previously booked flights to high-risk countries.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are the latest U.S. airlines to update their cancellations and waiver policies, with American canceling all service to Milan until further notice and Delta suspending service from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan.

Below is a list of other airlines that have put various flight cancellations and fee-waiving policies into effect since the disease outbreak on Jan. 20, when the first confirmed cases occurred outside of mainland China, according to the World Health Organization.

Alaska Airlines

From Feb. 27 to March 12, Alaska Airlines will suspend “change and cancellation fees for new ticket purchases for guests who later decide not to travel because of concerns related to the coronavirus,” according to its website. If you notify the airline before March 12, you can get full credit for another flight later on, but the credit must be used by June 1, 2020. You can find out more on their site.

American Airlines

American will waive flight-change fees on any tickets purchased through March 16 as long as the changes are made no more than 14 days before your original travel itinerary would have begun. Additionally, any traveler with previous plans to go to Italy, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea or Wuhan, China, is eligible for a “one-time fee-free trip cancellation,” according to the airline's site. To learn more specifics, including eligibility details, check here.

American has also suspended flights from Dallas and Los Angeles to mainland China and Hong Kong until late April and has suspended service to Milan from New York and Miami until late April as well. You can find out more about these flight suspensions here.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has also implemented a one-time, fee-free trip change or cancellation for anyone traveling to Italy between Feb. 25 and March 15, and China and South Korea between Jan. 24 and April 30.

Delta has suspended all service from JFK to Milan until May 1, but service from Atlanta to Milan will continue and the airline will continue to monitor the outbreak closely. As for South Korea, all service out of Minneapolis has been suspended until April 30, and flights from Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle have been reduced to five times weekly until April 30. All flights to China have been canceled until further notice. You can learn more about these flight cancellations on the Delta News Hub.

Hawaiian Airlines

All flights from Hawaii to South Korea have been suspended from March 2 to April 30 as of Feb. 26. Travel-change waivers have gone into effect for any passenger planning to travel to South Korea before the suspension. Additionally, passengers are eligible for a fee-free trip change if traveling to China until March 31, although flights to China haven't been suspended. You can find out more on the company's website.

JetBlue

As of Feb. 26, JetBlue has suspended change and cancellation fees for reservations through March 11 for any travel that will be completed by June 1. No flights have been suspended or canceled.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest told TODAY that they haven't canceled or suspended any flights in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, however, it is one of the only U.S. airlines that already doesn't charge flight rescheduling or cancellation fees, so you can reschedule or cancel any flight at any time for no cost.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline is offering one-time, fee-free trip changes for customers traveling to Italy, Hong Kong, South Korea and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Wuhan, but each location is subject to different date restrictions, so be sure to check United's website for additional information on flight-change waivers.

Additionally, United has suspended all flights to China until April 30. Flights to Japan from Los Angeles and Houston are canceled from March 8 to April 24, and from Chicago to Japan's Narita International Airport from March 8-27. Flights from Narita, Newark, New Jersey, San Francisco and Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, have been reduced to five times weekly for the month of April.

Does travel insurance protect my trip for COVID-19 claims?

If you have a flight scheduled in the next few months and you’re thinking about canceling because of COVID-19, it’s important to not only check your travel insurance policy beforehand but also the date of purchase. Many insurance companies cite Jan. 21, the day COVID-19 became a named event, as the cutoff date for coverage related claims arising from the disease.

If you haven’t left for your trip and want to cancel, you could attempt to upgrade your travel insurance to a “cancel for any reason” option if the insurance company allows it; this lets you cancel your trip 48 hours before the scheduled departure time. Be aware that you may only be refunded about 50%-75% of your trip if you upgrade to this option.