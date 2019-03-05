Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 3:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

The weather's changing and it's time to take a well-deserved vacation. Whether you're looking for somewhere to take the whole family or just a quick little break with your spouse, it's time for you to go ahead and book it!

Mark Ellwood, Conde Nast Traveler Contributing Editor, stopped by TODAY with some great suggestions for the ultimate spring fling getaway.

HONOLULU, HAWAII

The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, $186 per night, TripAdvisor

Located in the heart of Waikiki, this location quickly built a following for the Instagram-worthy, hand-painted illustration on the bottom of the pool that spells "Wish you were here." Ellwood explained that the hotel's Swim Club, centered around the pool, offers a calendar of poolside entertainment including an Old School by The Pool silent disco, which features favorites from the '70s, '80s and '90s. Sounds like a good time to us!

SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

The Sandman, $135 per night, TripAdvisor

Sonoma County is known as one of the world's premiere wine regions with more than 425 wineries. And in addition to the wineries, Ellwood recommended the area because it's also home to miles of rugged Pacific coastline, towering redwood forests, museums and a strong culinary scene. "In the city of Santa Rosa, The Sandman is a new incarnation of a roadside inn with mid-century modern feel and great value," he said.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, $181 per night, TripAdvisor

This hotel has an on-site spa, steakhouse and golf course. Ellwood also highlighted the resort's Bourbon Lover's Package with a Buffalo Trace distillery tour and tasting. He added that it's an especially good location for anyone interested in attending the Kentucky Derby in May.

MIAMI, FLORIDA

Generator Miami, $157 per night, TripAdvisor

"Generator, the design-driven disruptor of hospitality travel throughout Europe, opened its inaugural U.S. property in South Beach, Miami this past fall," Ellwood said. "Steps away from the beach with views from the rooms, the classic 1940s condo offers magnetic social environments." The property offers private and shared room options, catering to every type of person and budget.

For more travel picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!