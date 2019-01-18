Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Courtney Gisriel

With winter weather in full swing, we're all dreaming of escaping to warmer temperatures and spring vacations.

To help find some of the best travel deals for spring break and beyond, Conde Nast Traveler Contributing Editor Mark Ellwood stopped by the show on Friday with his recommendations for under the radar beaches, cruises and cities to check out this year.

Here are his picks for spring travel deals.

Beaches

The Island, by Hotel RL in Emerald Coast, Florida, Starting at $209 per night, TripAdvisor

Located right along the Florida panhandle, the Emerald Coast offers beautiful beaches, boating, golf and plenty of water sport activities according to Ellwood. He recommended The Island, by Hotel RL as a family-friendly resort in the area with two pools, a kids' splash garden, dive-in movie nights and more!

Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort in Dominica, Starting at $244 per night, TripAdvisor

This newly reopened resort in Dominica, an island in the Caribbean near St. Lucia and Martinique that Ellwood described as "pristine," is a great pick for travelers who want to be a bit more active. Whether you want to hike, dive or even enjoy a whale watching excursion, you can do it all from this island.

Cruises

Princess Cruises 7-day Caribbean Cruise, Starting at $714, Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is currently hosting their "Sail the Caribbean" Sale with up to 40 percent off itineraries if you purchase before Jan. 31. Ellwood suggests the western Caribbean if you're interested in exploring Mayan culture and the eastern Caribbean tours are great for beach connoisseurs.

Windstar Cruises 7-day Caribbean Cruise, Starting at $1499, Windstar Cruises

Windstar's cruises are small and intimate, carrying no more than 310 passengers each, which means travelers get access to tiny unique harbors like Man-O-War Bay in Tobago. All Windstar cruises also offer complementary water activities like paddle boarding, water trampolines and more.

Parks

Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams, Arizona, Starting at $149 per night, TripAdvisor

Celebrate the Grand Canyon's 100th anniversary as a National Park this year! Elwood recommended the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel because it's a scenic 45-minute train ride away from the south rim of the canyon.

Lake Quinault Lodge in Quinault, Washington, Starting at $142 per night, TripAdvisor

Ellwood picked the Lake Quinault Lodge for its proximity to the Olympic National Park and Forest in Washington. Explore the natural beauty by day, and in the evening sit by a bonfire and enjoy s'mores with the family. It's an idyllic cabin getaway.

Cities

Tilden Hotel in San Francisco, California, Starting at $157 per night, TripAdvisor

This modern boutique hotel in San Francisco, California is a short walk from Union Square and includes an outdoor backyard with a fireplace. The spring is a great time to visit San Francisco because travelers can enjoy the annual cherry blossom festival and Macy's flower festival.

Queen Kapi'olani Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, Starting at $161 per night, TripAdvisor

Ellwood recommended this 315-room beach hotel in Waikiki for mainland travelers looking to get enjoy an island adventure. Enjoy surf lessons, running tours, oceanside yoga and more at the Queen Kapi'olani Hotel for a truly relaxing Hawaiian experience.

