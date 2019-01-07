Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

If one of your 2019 resolutions is to travel more, then now is the time to start planning!

Every year I try to see somewhere new, even if it's just the next state over. In 2017 I visited Boston, Massachusetts, for the first time, in 2018 it was Miami, Florida. This year I'll be going to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and hopefully taking an international trip, too. One thing I've learned is that you just have to book that trip!

If you book trips in the beginning of the year, you can often get great deals and you won't always have to pay for everything up front. This also gives you time to request off work in advance and plan out what you would actually like to see and do when you arrive at your destination.

We found some of the best sites to help you plan your next vacation. Whether you're planning a family trip, a romantic getaway or a solo adventure, these sites are sure to help you plan without breaking the bank.

This site is great for booking everything from flights to hotels to cruises. You can plan and pay for your whole vacation right on this one convenient site. Book a vacation rental in Montreal or take a Carnival cruise to the Caribbean. You can also book various experiences, restaurants and even rental cars.

Luminous Lagoon Night Cruise in Jamaica, $49, TripAdvisor

Take a romantic night cruise in Jamaica with your partner. A guide will be there to ensure you see as much of the beautiful island as possible.

I've used Airbnb many times and it makes me seriously consider never getting a hotel again. The site gives you the opportunity to rent out just a room if you're on a budget or an entire home. A lot of the time, the hosts of the homes that you stay in are willing to give suggestions for activities you might want to do during your trip. You can also use Airbnb to book "experiences," which range from a cooking class in Milan to a bookstore crawl in New York City.

Beginner surf lesson in Los Angeles, $38, Airbnb

Catch waves at a surf lesson for beginners while visiting Los Angeles. Use Airbnb to book your lesson, your stay and get advice on other fun things to do while you're there.

This is another site that allows you to find good deals on everything you need: hotels, flights, car rentals, etc. Right now, you can even find a hotel in Las Vegas for as low as $30 per night!

Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, $35 and up, Expedia

Stay at the popular Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Vegas for a weekend. Expedia is offering extremely low discounts on a variety of popular casinos located right along the Las Vegas Strip.

This site allows you to book condos, cabins, beach houses and more all over the world. Feel right at home while your away.

Mountain-View Cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, $158, HomeAway

Have a relaxing stay in a quiet cabin in Tennessee. This one in particular has a beautiful mountain view, a large deck and a hot tub.

Looking to get away from the cold and spend some time on the beach? Sandals is a great option. They offer stays at 16 different resorts along the Caribbean.

Barbados Resort Vacation, $263 and up, Sandals

Stay at the luxurious, all-inclusive Sandals Resort in Barbados. Swim, dine and enjoy the beauty of the Caribbean.

