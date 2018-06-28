Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

I feel like the planet is drowning in plastic. It’s become a crisis, and nature is paying for it. A whale was found with 20 pounds of plastic in its stomach.

And wow, do I feel guilty. Full disclosure: I love plastic straws. I’ve tried to detox by using paper ones, but they get soggy and icky and just don’t work. I drink my coffee through a straw, my seltzer through a straw — everything through a straw.

Finally, a friend, horrified by my heedless consumption of plastic, forced me to order these stainless steel straws.

SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws, Set of 4, Free Cleaning Brush Included, $7, Amazon

What makes them great? They’re long. They come with their very own cleaning brush, reminiscent of those you get with baby bottles. They’re sleek and chic. They’re reusable. They go in the dishwasher. There’s no weird metallic aftertaste. And, they’re curved, so they fit most tumblers and cups.

Plus, hello. They minimize waste.

One word of caution: these babies can be sharp, so just be careful that you don’t jam them into your mouth, or you may hit a tooth. Same goes for kids.

Are they worth it?

Without question: Yes, especially if you're a straw-a-holic like me. At some point, I just became aware of how many of the plastic ones I dumped in the trash every day. Little things can make a big difference. Not to mention, from a purely aesthetic point of view, these stainless steel ones sure do look sleek when paired with fruity summer cocktails.

And just so there's no saliva-sharing when sipping, check out these Klean Kanteen straws with silicone tips, $20, Amazon

We also love this set of six from Sur La Table, for $15