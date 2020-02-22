'Unique' home for sale features 26 permanent swivel chairs

A massive 14,699 square-foot property in the Houston area is going viral on Twitter for its unusual kitchen layout that includes swivel chairs for people to sit in. Oh yeah, and did we mention there are 26 of them?

Kate Wagner, who runs the blog McMansionHell.com received a Zillow listing photo of this kitchen via one of the participants of her monthly live stream.

ok y'all you have to see this image from a texas house that was submitted on the mcmansion hell live stream. you are simply unprepared for this. pic.twitter.com/x0KkSKDKPG — kate 'floating chairs' wagner (@mcmansionhell) February 21, 2020

“The image is funny simply because it is strange to see such chairs in the context of a residential house in the first place,” she told TODAY Home. “But the sheer number of the chairs pushes the image from the realm of weird but not that interesting to surreally funny.”

Wagner posted the picture on her Twitter account on Thursday night, and it has since gotten more than 30,000 reactions, including many comments from followers who were just as confused.

“Did… did a Roomba design this?” one commenter wrote.

did...did a roomba design this — ganonline (@gerudoku) February 21, 2020

“I want to know what kind of family/household dynamic requires this number and configuration of chairs,” another wrote.

I want to know what kind of family/household dynamic requires this number and configuration of chairs — Kerstin Thompson (@ThompsonKerstin) February 21, 2020

Valery Blank of RE/MAX Integrity is the listing agent for the property and admitted it’s a very unique house. She told TODAY Home the owners built it in 1992 and the reason for so many chairs is because they had a large family with eight kids.

Just some of the chairs you'll find in the kitchen of this Texas McMansion Courtesy Valery Blank of RE/MAX Integrity

“All of the kids had friends stay over — it would be 16 with friends, and then you would have parents,” she said of the need for extra seating. “Everyone wanted to hang in the kitchen.”

It really is like having your own restaurant in your house. Courtesy Valery Blank of RE/MAX Integrity

As for the design of the chairs, she said the wood chairs swivel 365 degrees and they're super comfortable.

“The reason they're built-in is they're easier to clean underneath,” she said.

Of course, the kitchen isn’t the only highlight of the home. It’s also got a separate one-bedroom apartment on the grounds, a recording studio in the master suite and an indoor gymnasium with a half-court for basketball and volleyball.

It's even got its own gymnasium. Courtesy Valery Blank of RE/MAX Integrity

Clearly, it’s made to house a lot of people.

“If I had a bigger family, I'd buy it,” Blank said.

See more pictures of the home — which is on the market for $995,000 — at the listing.