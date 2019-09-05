“We purchased this house a year ago,” she told TODAY Home. “At the time we placed our offer, my husband and I agreed that several cosmetic changes were needed to modernize the house. The first order of business was to apply a fresh coat of paint on every wall, in every room.”

The cherry wood cabinets didn’t vibe well with her overall color palette for the new house, so she looked for a hue that would match. “And when I saw that gray cabinets were on-trend, I went for it,” she said. “After all, it’s just paint.”

In her previous house, Lockmiller-Stretch had painted the kitchen cabinets, so she was comfortable doing it again. “Our realtor said it not only modernized our space, but it also increased the resale value of our home,” she said.

After: With a little paint and some new accessories, it looks like a completely different kitchen! Jeanette Lockmiller-Stretch/ Snazzy Little Things

One of the things Lockmiller-Stretch learned the hard way from both experiences is that you absolutely cannot skip the prep.

“I recommend a thorough cleaning, followed by a light sanding with 220-grit sandpaper. Once clean, apply a stain-blocking primer,” she said.

After it dried completely, she applied two coats of the gray, water-based enamel.

“I love enamel because it dries very hard allowing you skip a top coat. I prefer to use an angled craft brush occasionally dipped in water,” she said. “Dipping your brush in water keeps a wet edge and leaves no brush strokes.”