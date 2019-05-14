TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!
TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
As summer approaches, many of us are ditching flannel sheets in favor of cooler bedding.
If you're looking for a summer-friendly comforter but have been scared off by some of the exorbitant prices out there, have no fear: This highly rated comforter set is available for less than $30!
TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you'll enjoy — and at prices we think you'll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Equinox All Season Quilted Comforter, $28 (originally $40), Amazon
Right now, shoppers can get this queen-sized comforter for 30% off the original price.
It has a temperature-regulating twist: a 100% brushed microfiber cover with 6D hollow siliconized fiber filling. That filling, evenly distributed thanks to the set's square-style stitching and piped edges, won't shift or get too hot at night, keeping you cool even on the hottest summer evenings.
Amazon users swear by the comforter — the top descriptors used include "love this comforter," "absolutely love" and "definitely recommend." With nearly 3,000 reviews and an overall ranking of 4.7 out of five stars, it's sure to be a well-vetted purchase.
To make the deal even better, the comforter comes in different colors and sizes. There's a twin, queen or king, and Amazon lists five colors, including red, black, blue and classic white.
With a price like this, there's no better time to grab new bedding!
For more sleep gadgets we love, check out:
- Our favorite $18 sound machine
- The $8 sleep mask that the internet loves
- 25 gadgets for a better night's sleep
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!