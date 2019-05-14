Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 4:52 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!



TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

As summer approaches, many of us are ditching flannel sheets in favor of cooler bedding.

If you're looking for a summer-friendly comforter but have been scared off by some of the exorbitant prices out there, have no fear: This highly rated comforter set is available for less than $30!

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you'll enjoy — and at prices we think you'll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Equinox All Season Quilted Comforter, $28 (originally $40), Amazon