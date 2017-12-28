share tweet pin email

If you’re looking to turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary, brand new bedding is a great place to start. After all, you spend almost a third of your life between the sheets, so investing in linens that meet both your style and comfort needs is a no-brainer.

Whether you want your bedroom to feel like a luxury five-star hotel suite or a calming bohemian oasis, TODAY rounded up the top online retailers where you can find the best bedding sets, duvet covers, bedspreads and more. Happy hunting!

1. Amazon

Your favorite online destination for just about everything under the sun should also be one of your go-tos for bedding. Below, TODAY Home gathered some of the best-selling pieces of bedding on Amazon, including 5-piece bed-in-a-bag sets that come in a range of colors from navy to purple.

Hotel Luxury 3pc Duvet Cover Set, $19, Amazon

This Amazon best seller comes in 15 different colors from camel to baby blue. One reviewer commented, "We've slept with this for a few months now and I have to say that this is the softest, most lightweight and luxurious feeling duvet cover I have ever had." It does not come with a comforter, so if you're going to buy this best-seller pair it with this top rated down comforter that's described as 'sleeping on a cloud'.

Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft 3-Piece Bamboo Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set, $30, Amazon

Bamboo fabric tends to last at least two times longer than cotton.This set comes in 12 colors and has ties inside so that your comforter will stay in place, instead of bunching.

Utopia Bedding 3 Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set with 2 Pillow Shams, $19, Amazon

One of the (many) things we love about Amazon is that much of their bedding comes in affordable bundles with a duvet with two shams. The set above is 30% off right now and made of soft, breathable fabric.

Printed Comforter Set with 2 Pillow Shams, $36, Amazon

This playful set comes with a goose down filling and is available in a nautical navy.

HC Collection 1500 Thread Count Egpytian Quality Duvet Cover Set, Queen Gray, $20, Amazon

We cannot believe this super-soft set is 72% off! It comes in king sizes and multiple colors including white - you won't find a better deal on Egyptian cotton out there right now.

Uozzi Bedding 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set, $26, Amazon

This fun set is made of anti-allergy, anti-mite fabric and comes in 4 playful colors and patterns. This bedding would really add some pep to that guest room you haven't thought about in a while.

IKEA White and Blue Striped Pattern Duvet Cover and Pillowcases, $41, Amazon

Something else we are loving about Amazon right now? They just added IKEA to their inventory. This duvet set is one of many IKEA styles available to choose from, so you no longer have to trudge all the way to the store to get something Swedish-chic.

AmazonBasics 5-Piece Bed-In-a-Bag, $25 (normally $39), Amazon

Is there anything more convenient than this 5-piece bedding set? It comes with sheets, 2 pillow sleeves, a duet and a pillow cover. Reviewers raved about how easy this was, especially if your looking for something for your dorm room or first apartment.

2. Wayfair

Wayfair

In addition to quality sheets and other bed linens at deeply discounted prices, you can find a huge selection of daybed sets at this online home goods retailer.

Brookes Platinum 1800 Thread Count Sheet Set, $23 (normally $110), Wayfair

Wayfair

Over six-thousand positive reviews don't lie, people love these sheets. They are available in twelve colors and are frequently bought with this Wayfair Basics pillow and this 300 thread count duvet.

Pine Cone Hill Ink Dots Duvet Cover, $202, Wayfair

Another thing we love about Wayfair? They carry more higher end brands than you'd expect. This includes Laura Ashley Home, Kate Spade and Birch Lane. This duvet from Pine Cone Hill is fun and flirty and at $202 it will last a lifetime.

3. Nordstrom

Nordstrom

There are just too many reasons obsess to over Nordstrom bedding right now - their great mix of high-end and affordable brands, their amazing end of year sale, their excellent return policy, what's not to love?

'Chloe' Duvet Cover, starting at $159 (normally $199), Nordstrom

This beautifully textured duvet evokes Shabby Chic-vibes for a more affordable price. Ruffles are in this year and this is an excellent way to incorporate them into your home without going too overboard.

400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, starting at $53 (normally $89), Nordstrom

Sink into dreamland with a luxe sheet set in smooth, lustrous organic-cotton sateen that includes flat and fitted sheets, along with two pillowcases.

4. Parachute

Parachute

As a great alternative to chain store bedding, this chic, California-based home textile company sells premium linens in sateen and percale at accessible prices. If you love their stuff as much as we do, check out their new baby section and their mattress toppers.

Stitch Stripe Duvet Cover Set, starting at $249, Parachute

Parachute

Made from 100% premium cotton, you'll never sleep on anything like a duvet from Parachute. It's lightweight, breathable and perfect for those warm summer months. They also have linen, percale and sateen duvets that start at lower prices and come in colors like blush and robin blue.

Percale Sheet Set in Slate, starting at $109, Parachute

Parachute

These percale sheets are "stonewashed for a soft texture and more casual appearance". That means it makes them soft, very soft, and they'll feel gloriously worn-in from the first day you use them.

Essential Baby Sham, $39, Parachute

parachute.com

We'd be doing a disservice if we didn't mention Parachute's baby line. This shame is designed to be the perfect size for feedings and bedtime rituals. It may be pricey for a pillow but it makes a luxurious baby shower gift or gifts for any new mom.

5. Lord & Taylor

We love Lord & Taylor for their amazing variety of men's, women's and kid's items. However, one little known secret is that Lord & Taylor has amazing bedding at amazing prices.

Distinctly Home 400 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets, Starting at $80, Lord & Taylor

You'll sink right into dreamland with these luxe Egyptian cotton sheets that are 400 thread count.

6. Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond

Of course you can get great linens for your bed at this home essentials chain — it’s right there in the name! It’s a great place to find quality, affordable sheets, duvet covers and other bedding in classic colors and styles.

Pure Beech 100 percent Modal Sateen Sheet Set, starting at $80, Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond

These sheets are made from 100% Modal fibers and have a sateen weave for beautiful silk-like softness. You'll sleep in pure luxury between these!

500-Thread-Count Damask Stripe Reversible Duvet Cover Set, starting at $48 (normally $60), Bed Bath and Beyond

Bed Bath and Beyond

Indulge in the lustrous, silk-like feel of this 500-thread-count duvet set. Made from 100% Egyptian cotton, the silky smooth bedding features a classic damask stripe that reverses to a solid so you can change the look up depending on your mood.

Not quite satisfied? Here are some other stores that carry bedding you should check out: One Kings Lane, Target, Joss & Main, Nordstrom Rack and Macy's. Happy hunting!