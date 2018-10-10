What to look for in cozy fall and winter bed sheets, according to a sleep doctor

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

As the weather outside gets colder, we desire to cozy up with warm blankets. Our beds are the perfect places to do so.

You might want to run out and buy extra warm sheets made out of flannel or thickly woven fabric to celebrate the cooler temperatures as the season changes, but it turns out, that’s not always the best choice.

“Your body benefits from a cooler temperature at night,” said Dr. Rebecca Robbins, NYU Langone Health’s postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Healthful Behavior Change. “Essentially, we want to make sure the temperature is in the range of 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. You definitely want to be avoiding night sweats that reduce quality of sleep.”

Robbins, who co-authored the book “Sleep for Success”, told TODAY Home that your best bet for choosing sheets is to find a material that is relaxing to you. “Some people like silky, while some like a crisp cotton sheet,” she said, adding that you shouldn’t focus on thread count. “Go by touch and where the fabric is sourced from.”

Love flannel sheets for the winter? “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” Dr. Robbins said. Just be cautious about getting overheated at night. “If you do find you’re sleeping with flannel sheets and are overly hot, switch to a lighter material.”

In the market for new sheets this season? Below, see some of the top-rated bed sheets:

Pinzon Signature 190-Gram Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheet Set, $65, Amazon

Like Dr. Robbins said, if you like flannel sheets for the winter and they don’t make you too hot at night, then by all means, use them. This set from Pinzon is a popular one on Amazon, with four and a half stars and over 4,000 reviews. Many customers said that while they’re warm, they aren’t too hot.

Threshold Performance sheet set, $43 (usually $45), Target

Sheets come in a variety of different prices, but you can still find great ones on the lower end of the scale. “If you’re on a budget, there are great ones from Target,” Dr. Robbins said.

The popular Threshold Performance sheet set with 400 thread count has four stars with over 3,000 reviews. Soft, durable and made of 100 percent cotton, the sheets have a feel of smooth and silky sateen.

Mellani Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set, $25, Amazon

These sheets from Mellani are the No. 1 best-sellers in the category on Amazon for good reason: They're inexpensive and comfortable. We tried them and love them! They’re warm, but according to reviewers, they work well for both summer and winter. They also come in a variety of colors. Dr. Robbins suggests going with a neutral tone like white, beige or light blue for the best optimal sleep.

Threshold Linen Blend Sheet Set, $62, Target

If you’d like a budget-friendly set of linen sheets, this popular option features a blend of the material along with cotton to create a soft, breathable feel. It’ll keep you cool but also warm and cozy.

Comphy Queen Sheet Set, $146, Comphy.com

Dr. Robbins said she loves Comphy because they make the silkiest, most luxurious sheets at a reasonable price (she is not affiliated with them at all — just a big fan). They were developed as massage linens for spas around the world, and are now available for consumers to buy for the home. “The sheets get even better with time,” Dr. Robbins said.

Sweet dreams!

