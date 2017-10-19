Guess who's coming to 'Fixer Upper'? Laura Bush, and other guest stars

We’re all still a bit sad that HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” is ending. Thankfully, Laura Bush is coming to cheer us up.
The former first lady is just one of the special guests slated to appear in the show’s final season.
Maybe she’ll be giving the world a tour of the magnificent Bush family ranch, or perhaps she’ll be renovating a house alongside fellow Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines. We don’t know yet, but we’re excited.
The fifth and final season of “Fixer Upper,” which premiered in 2013, starts Nov. 21. While this may be the first time viewers see Bush on the program, she and the show’s co-stars go a few years back.
There’s only one question left to ask: Will there be waterworks? Jenna Bush Hager already revealed that her mom shed a couple tears after hearing her beloved show is ending.
And Bush won't be the only big name to pay a visit to the show. Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is reportedly coming to Waco, Texas, too. While the other guest stars have yet to be announced, the final season of “Fixer Upper” looks to be even more special.
Who knows, maybe one of these guests can convince the Gaineses to come back for another season.