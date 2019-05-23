Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 4:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, recently moved their family just down the street from the Beverly Hills home they lived in for the past decade. “We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up,” the actress and founder of The Honest Company told Architectural Digest.

Jessica Alba shows off her new Beverly Hills home in the June 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. Architectural Digest

Their new home features more space and a big backyard — both things on their wish list.

Showing off her new digs in the cover story for the June 2019 issue of the magazine, Alba gushed: “This is our dream house!”

And we can see why.

The couple worked with mother-and-son design team Kathleen and Tommy Clements, who decorated Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s house in Beverly Hills. Alba said she asked DeGeneres for an introduction to the designers after visiting the couple's house for holiday parties. “Their house is so sick!” she said.

The 18-month renovation included opening up the former family room to the kitchen, removing a bar to create more storage and creating a glass wall across the back of the house.

Their decor vibe was inspired by houses in the French countryside and apartments in Paris, as seen in pictures that filled up Alba’s Pinterest boards.

Tommy Clements noted that in terms of style, Alba was drawn to organic materials, natural fibers and fabrics, hemp textures and reclaimed wood, “which didn’t exactly come as a surprise since her company is based entirely on thoughtfully produced, safe products,” he told the magazine.

In the family room, a linen sectional sofa sits around an oversized leather ottoman.