April 5, 2019, 5:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now this looks like a house that would be great for entertaining!

Jessica Alba just put her sleek Beverly Hills home on the market, and it’s got some amazing features.

The actress and founder of The Honest Company is parting ways with the five-bedroom, seven-bath property, and it sure looks like the next owner will be in for a luxurious treat.

Don't you just want to jump right in? Adam Latham

Built in 1975, the 5,364 square foot home sits on almost half an acre of land, surrounded by lush green trees — perfect for shading that large swimming pool and backyard lounge area if you want to throw a party.

Inside, it’s just as fancy.

Crisp white walls reflect the massive amount of sunlight streaming in from the tall and wide windows.

Sun streams in through the living room windows. Adam Latham

The living room has a modern art gallery vibe to it, with a clean design and strategic lighting. The hardwood floor gives the room a warmer, more rustic feel, though.

In the kitchen, you’ll find a contemporary farmhouse design with white display cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a distressed-wood accent wall.

The kitchen got a lot of use with her family: "We love, love, love to cook, and family dinner is mandatory Friday through Sunday," Alba said in a 2016 interview with Better Homes & Gardens. Adam Latham

After you’ve finished cooking for your friends and family, you can invite them into the formal dining room, which opens up into the outdoor courtyard.

This is indoor/outdoor living at its finest. Adam Latham

Of course there’s also plenty of other space to dine al fresco, too.

Looks like a fun place for a family meal! Adam Latham

The backyard has an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven for when you just want to hang out with your guests by the pool while you cook.

We could live out here... Adam Latham

Alba, who has three kids (daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, 7, as well as one-year-old son Hayes) with husband Cash Warren, gave a tour of the home to Better Homes & Gardens in 2016.

But now it can be yours — if you have $6.195 million, of course. See the listing from Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and Mark Alba (Jessica’s dad!) of Alba Realty.