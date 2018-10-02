Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Ellen DeGeneres' new mansion has a $15 million view

Now this is a view from the top!
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have great taste in real estate.Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi just bought a $15 million home in Beverly Hills, California, and it’s got one of the most gorgeous outdoor spaces we’ve seen.

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi home
The home was built in 1962 and designed by architect John Elgin Woolf.Jim Bartsch

Peeking behind the lush landscaping that surrounds the pool and covered patio is the city’s skyline — almost giving you the feeling like you’re on top of the world. And, well, with a house like this, you might feel that way already.

ellen
We could stare out at this view all day ... and night!Jim Bartsch

With a fire pit, outdoor kitchen and other backyard perks, there’s certainly a lot to do outside. But inside is just as fun (and thanks to the large glass doors that can be opened up to the backyard, you can still feel like you’re outdoors even when you’re not).

elle
Here's a perfect spot to enjoy the sunset.Jim Bartsch

The living room features a cozy fireplace and wet bar with an area for the dining table — a perfect space to entertain all of the couple’s celebrity friends.

ellen
You could definitely host some fun game nights here!Jim Bartsch

In the clean, white open kitchen, there’s a large marble island, breakfast table and tons of natural light. The home was originally built in 1962, but has been renovated with modern features and the kitchen is one of the major upgrades.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi home
The kitchen has been updated with modern appliances and features.Jim Bartsch

The 5,100 square-foot home has five bedroom and five bathrooms, and the master suite is the grandest of them all. With access to both a private courtyard and the pool, it features a spa-like bathroom and large closet.

ellen
Imagine waking up to this every morning ...Jim Bartsch
ellen
The tub looks out onto a private courtyard.Jim Bartsch

DeGeneres and de Rossi aren’t the first celebrities to call this beautiful place home. It was the longtime estate of the late actress Marjorie Lord, who was known for her role in the 1950s and 1960s TV series “Make Room for Daddy.”

See more pictures of the stunning home at Hilton & Hyland.

