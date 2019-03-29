Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

This looks like a sweet place to call “home away from home.”

Hilary Duff recently shared a photo of her daughter's newly decorated nursery in New York City, and it feels like a little retreat in the big city.

The room has a midcentury-modern vibe with some fun pops of color for her 5-month-old daughter, Banks Violet. There’s also a nice wooden crib where the tiny tot can show off her recently mastered sleeping skills.

In the photo, Banks looks happy and relaxed while lying on a round, polka-dot rug.

There’s also a playful pompom banner draped above the changing table and gray glider.

In the caption, Duff shouted out to Aldea Home & Baby, a baby goods retailer with locations in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Of course, the feeling seems to be mutual as the store posted their own photo of a pregnant Duff in October.

The “Younger” star, 31, and her partner Matthew Koma, also 31, welcomed the baby girl in October. Duff has another child — 7-year-old son, Luca — whose father is Duff's ex Mike Comrie.

In a Better Homes & Gardens feature last year, Duff showed off her feminine, yet modern design aesthetic at her residence in Los Angeles. Her decorating strategy? "I see the things I'm acquiring along the way — the rugs, the art and anything that Luca makes — as new collectibles," she told the magazine. "As a result, the house feels full of memories and also of opportunities — new, old and yet-to-come."

And we’re sure there will be plenty of memories made in that New York City nursery, too!