6 easy organization ideas to help de-clutter your closet

It might be time to address that pile of T-shirts on the floor. These tips can help you declutter your home, clean your room and organize your closet.
Closet with shoes and clothes
Make more space in your closet with these helpful organizing tips.Shutterstock
By Laura Ratliff

As temperatures rise and you start pulling out those warm-weather pieces that have been tucked away for the last six months, what better time than now to tackle your disorganized closet?

In the spirit of tidying up, we’ve rounded up our five fastest and easiest tips for maximum organization. You'll be sorted out just in time to make room for your favorite spring and summer clothes! Check out our rules for cleaning out the closet and tidying up other storage areas.

How to organize your closet, drawers and storage containers

1. Fold that nagging pile of T-shirts

Sure, a pile of T-shirts on the floor might be a convenient for grab-and-go dressing, but with the country opening back up after COVID-19 lockdowns, you'll want to make more room for a wider variety of clothing options. Take those T-shirts and turn them into a neat, organized stack in minutes using this helpful method.

Ready in a Snap: How to fold a shirt in 2 seconds

Feb. 17, 201700:42

2. Donate unwanted clothes

It's hard to part with your clothes, but if you want to make room to enjoy your favorite pieces, you might just have to. Here's a surefire tip for how to clean out your closet and let go of items you don't need: If you haven't worn a piece of clothing for a whole season, consider donating it, giving it away or just tossing it. It's a major step in our closet clean-out guide.

How to declutter your closet right now

March 14, 201701:30

3. Hang up your sweaters — the right way

It’s that time again! Unpack and hang up those lighter sweaters that'll help keep you warm in air-conditioned rooms. And don't just throw them in a pile. Here's how to tidy up your closet by hanging sweaters properly. If you've wondered how to hang a sweater without stretching it out, this easy folding method will be so helpful.

How to hang your sweaters ... without ruining them

Nov. 1, 201700:47

4. Save sock-drawer space

Once you've mastered how to clean out your wardrobe, move on to your dresser drawers. Sock drawers tend to be the most disorganized, so start there. If you’ve been rolling your socks — or worse, just tossing them solo into a pile — we’ve got news for you: You’re doing it wrong. Instead, try this technique, which turns your rolled or mismatched socks into neat, little cubes.

This genius method of folding socks will save space in your drawer

March 14, 201800:53

5. Organize your junk drawer

If you have some empty shoeboxes lying around, you’re already halfway done with the task of cleaning your junk drawer. Trim the boxes to fit inside your drawers, and voila, instant organizers!

Messy drawers? Here are 2 tips to instantly organize

Aug. 16, 201700:42

6. Reuse makeup containers

Have pretty makeup containers collecting dust on your shelf? Make them into something useful! Mason jars or upcycled containers are perfect for organizing or storing fall and winter makeup items you might retire for the warmer months.

Get It Together: How to repurpose your old beauty containers

Sept. 7, 201807:07

Here's to a cleaner, more organized room!

This article was originally published on Sept. 9, 2018.