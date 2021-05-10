6 easy organization ideas to help de-clutter your closet

As temperatures rise and you start pulling out those warm-weather pieces that have been tucked away for the last six months, what better time than now to tackle your disorganized closet?
In the spirit of tidying up, we’ve rounded up our five fastest and easiest tips for maximum organization. You'll be sorted out just in time to make room for your favorite spring and summer clothes! Check out our rules for cleaning out the closet and tidying up other storage areas.
How to organize your closet, drawers and storage containers
1. Fold that nagging pile of T-shirts
Sure, a pile of T-shirts on the floor might be a convenient for grab-and-go dressing, but with the country opening back up after COVID-19 lockdowns, you'll want to make more room for a wider variety of clothing options. Take those T-shirts and turn them into a neat, organized stack in minutes using this helpful method.
2. Donate unwanted clothes
It's hard to part with your clothes, but if you want to make room to enjoy your favorite pieces, you might just have to. Here's a surefire tip for how to clean out your closet and let go of items you don't need: If you haven't worn a piece of clothing for a whole season, consider donating it, giving it away or just tossing it. It's a major step in our closet clean-out guide.
3. Hang up your sweaters — the right way
It’s that time again! Unpack and hang up those lighter sweaters that'll help keep you warm in air-conditioned rooms. And don't just throw them in a pile. Here's how to tidy up your closet by hanging sweaters properly. If you've wondered how to hang a sweater without stretching it out, this easy folding method will be so helpful.
4. Save sock-drawer space
Once you've mastered how to clean out your wardrobe, move on to your dresser drawers. Sock drawers tend to be the most disorganized, so start there. If you’ve been rolling your socks — or worse, just tossing them solo into a pile — we’ve got news for you: You’re doing it wrong. Instead, try this technique, which turns your rolled or mismatched socks into neat, little cubes.
5. Organize your junk drawer
If you have some empty shoeboxes lying around, you’re already halfway done with the task of cleaning your junk drawer. Trim the boxes to fit inside your drawers, and voila, instant organizers!
6. Reuse makeup containers
Have pretty makeup containers collecting dust on your shelf? Make them into something useful! Mason jars or upcycled containers are perfect for organizing or storing fall and winter makeup items you might retire for the warmer months.
Here's to a cleaner, more organized room!
This article was originally published on Sept. 9, 2018.