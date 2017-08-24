Messy drawers? Here are 2 tips to instantly organize

share tweet pin email

We've all got that one drawer that makes us look like a hoarder. It could be the overstuffed dresser drawer filled with everything from T-shirts to socks. Or it could be that one drawer in the kitchen with tons of tiny knickknacks that you might need at some point (you won't), and refuse to toss in the trash.

Whatever it may be, cramming an assortment of different objects into one small space without some kind of order is bound to make you feel a bit disorganized.

The good news is, you can cut through all the clutter and create a method to the madness. Check out our video on organizing your drawers here and follow the steps below to make the quick fixes yourself.

For larger items:

1. Grab a couple of old shoe boxes.

2. Trim the height of the boxes to fit inside your chosen drawer.

3. Place inside a drawer as easy custom dividers. Then fill!

For smaller items:

1. Buy adjustable dividers. Drawer dividers are great for organizing things like hats and bathing suits. Honeycomb organizers are perfect for keeping even smaller items in place like jewelry, socks and personal items.

Grid Drawer Dividers

Amazon

Honeycomb Drawer Dividers

Amazon

2. Assemble your chosen organizers based on how many partitioned areas you need in the given space.

Now that everything has a place where it belongs, stick with it!