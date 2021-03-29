Your 2021 spring-cleaning checklist

After spending more time than ever inside our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, spring couldn’t have come a moment too soon. The season of renewal is upon us, which means it’s time for deep-cleaning the clutter, grime and dust bunnies that’ve been breeding inside our homes all year long.
We understand if the extended lockdown put a damper on your annual spring cleaning inspiration, but all that time indoors probably means your house is in greater need of TLC than usual. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these spring-cleaning tips. These house cleaning checklists — which include a bunch of time-saving tips — will let you breeze through deep-cleaning your kitchen and bathroom, give tips for organizing your home and even help you tidy up the backyard.
To quickly jump to the spring-cleaning checklist you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see it all.
- House cleaning checklist
- Kitchen cleaning checklist
- Bathroom cleaning checklist
- Living room cleaning checklist
- Bedroom cleaning checklist
- Laundry room cleaning checklist
- Home office cleaning checklist
- Cleaning checklist for the rest of the house
- Clutter cleaning checklist
House cleaning checklist
Simplify your spring-cleaning routine with this targeted list of tidy-up tasks. You can take our free, printable house cleaning checklist with you as you zip from room to room, hitting all the major spots. Not only will it streamline dusting, vacuuming, washing and polishing, but it’ll help you declutter and re-organize for the new season too.
Kitchen cleaning checklist
The kitchen gets messed up, then cleaned up, multiple times a day, but spring cleaning is the excuse we all need to zero in on deep kitchen cleaning gunky drains, grease-slicked range hoods, the insides of major appliances and the outsides of small ones. This checklist not only shows you how to clean and disinfect the kitchen, it offers numerous ways to clean the kitchen in minutes. Start with a general tidy-up, and then do a deeper dive to thoroughly spring clean the kitchen.
Clean the kitchen sink
- Empty drain catch
- Pour hot water down the drain
- Use cleaner and a pipe-cleaning brush to scrub inside the drain
- Use an old toothbrush to scrub the garbage disposal splash guard
- Spray faucet and basin with cleaner, wipe down
- Replace sponges (or wash in hot, soapy water)
- Clean and organize the cabinet under the sink
More on how to clean the kitchen sink, how to clean faucets, how to clean sponges and how to clean the garbage disposal.
Clean the dishwasher
- Wash the dishes that are in it
- Empty dishes
- Clear the drain and any debris at the bottom of the dishwasher
- Do a rinse cycle with vinegar and baking soda
More on how to clean the dishwasher.
Kitchen cleaning tips: Chef Elena Besser shares her life-changing hacksMarch 2, 202104:46
Clean the stove and oven
- Remove grates, burner caps and reflector pans and wash separately
- Spray stovetop and range hood with cleaner and wipe down
- Spot-clean as necessary with a baking soda paste
- Use an ammonia, dish soap and water solution to clean inside the oven
- Remove the range hood fan filter, soak in hot water and dish soap, rinse
More on how to clean the stove top, how to clean the oven and how to clean stainless steel.
Clean the microwave
- Place water and vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl
- Microwave on high until boiling
- Wipe microwave interior down with a damp sponge
- Spray and wipe down the exterior
More on how to clean the microwave with vinegar.
How to clean your microwaveMarch 18, 201901:26
Clean the refrigerator and freezer
- Clear out the fridge and freezer
- Brush out any lingering detritus
- Spray shelves, walls and drawers with cleaner and wipe down
- Spot-clean any sticky spots
- Wipe down the gasket seal on the fridge and freezer doors
- Spray and wipe down the exteriors of the fridge and freezer
- Clean water and ice dispensers
- Wash and refill ice cube trays, return to freezer
- Get rid of any expired products (and anything past its prime)
- Return food, drinks and condiments to the fridge and freezer
- Clean the drip pan under the unit
- Use a soft brush and vacuum to clean condenser coils and fan
More on how to clean the refrigerator and how to clean the freezer.
Clean walls and floor
- Dust and spot-clean walls, baseboards and moldings
- Wipe down backsplash; degrease with cleaner, if necessary
- Vacuum the floor to remove dust, dirt and debris
- If it’s a hardwood, stone or tile floor, mop with appropriate floor cleaner
- Wash area rugs
More on how to clean the kitchen floor, how to mop the floor and how to avoid mistakes cleaning the house.
How to clean wood floorsMarch 15, 201901:23
Clean light switches and plates
- Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates
- If grimy, wipe down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)
- Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs
- Replace bulbs, as needed
More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.
Clean windows and ceiling
- Dust and clean window frames and sills
- Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee
- Vacuum dust out of corners
- Clean ceiling with a dry microfiber mop
More on how to remove mildew.
Clean counters, shelves, cabinets and drawers
- Move appliances, decorative items and anything else covering kitchen surfaces (including tops of cabinets)
- Spray and wipe down surfaces (including fronts of cabinets), handles and drawer pulls
- Return appliances and decorative items to their places
- Tidy any clutter on countertops, in drawers or in the pantry
- Reorganize your kitchen junk drawer
More on how to organize cabinets, drawers and the pantry.
Clean small appliances
Coffee maker
- Put a paper filter in the coffee machine
- Brew a vinegar and water solution
- Turn off machine halfway through brewing (for 30 minutes)
- Turn on machine and finish brewing
- Pour out solution, replace filter and brew clean water a few times
- Wipe down the outside of the coffee maker
Keurig
- Clean the cold water reservoir, drip tray and pod holder
- Descale and replace water filter as necessary
- Wipe down the outside of the Keurig
Coffee grinder
- Grind bread or raw rice
- Empty crumbs and dust with a small brush
- Wipe down the outside of the coffee grinder
More on how to clean a coffee maker, how to clean a Keurig and how to clean your coffee grinder the right way.
Stand mixer
- Wipe with a damp microfiber cloth. To remove old or stubborn marks, add some baking soda to the cloth.
- Use a dry toothbrush or toothpick to loosen and remove caked-on material.
More on how to clean a stand mixer.
Blender
- Fill the blender halfway with warm water and a few drops of dish soap.
- Put the blender on its base and turn it on for 30 seconds.
More on how to clean a blender.
Clean other kitchen items
Wipe down and spot-clean as necessary:
- Knife block
- Wooden cutting block
- Pots and pans
- Silverware
- Silver servingware
- Cast iron pan
- Water bottles
- Baby bottles
- Stainless steel straws
- Trash can
More on how to clean a knife block, how to clean a wooden block, how to clean pans, how to clean silver and remove tarnish from silver, how to season a cast iron pan and how to clean water bottles.
Bathroom cleaning checklist
Since the bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in the house (and the place where everyone cleans up), it needs more attention than other rooms. You probably do a cursory clean of it every week or so, but your bathroom spring-cleaning efforts should go further to remove soap scum build-up, graying grout, mold and hard water stains too. Before you hop to it, check out these creative tips for how to clean a bathroom fast and how to quickly clean your shower while you shower.
Clean bathroom fan
- Check the bathroom fan filter and change, if necessary
- Vacuum vents (or clean with a microfiber duster or cloth)
- Remove vents and soak in hot, soapy water
- Clean any residue with rubbing alcohol
- Let covers dry before reinstalling
More on how to clean the covers of your bathroom fan vents.
Clean bathroom sink
- Remove any hair or debris from the drain
- Pour hot water down the drain
- Use cleaner and a pipe-cleaning brush to scrub inside the drain
- Clean and organize inside the medicine cabinet
- Do the same for the cabinets and drawers under the sink
- Disinfect handles and drawer pulls
- Spray and wipe down the mirror above the sink
- Spray faucet and basin with cleaner, wipe down
More on how to clean the bathroom sink and drain.
Clean toothbrushes
- Soak toothbrush bristles in vinegar for 30 minutes, rinse and air-dry
- Replace any old toothbrushes
- Rinse toothbrush holder in hot water, clean holes with pipe cleaner
More on how to clean your toothbrush and toothbrush holder.
Clean shower
- Remove all items from the shower (get rid of any you don’t need or use)
- Spray the inside of the shower with cleaner
- Wash walls, shower caddy, door (or curtain), floor and drain cover
- Use a soft-scrub brush and cleaner to scrub soap scum build-up and grout
- Seal grout, if worn out
- Clean and descale shower head
More on how to clean your shower, how to get that tile grout white again, how to clean a glass shower door and how to clean a shower curtain.
Clean bathtub
- Remove bath products, toys and other items from the tub
- Wash any soap scum or mold off containers and bath toys
- Toss credit-card-thin bars of soap, old loofahs and dull razors
- If your tub is porcelain, use a powder cleaner to scrub away soap scum
- For acrylic tubs, try vinegar and water (avoid acetone, bleach and abrasive cleaners)
- Scrub the faucet and drain
More on how to clean your bathtub and make it sparkle and how to clean the drain.
Clean toilet
- Spray the outside of the toilet with cleaner
- Wipe down the tank, handle, base and lid
- Wash the seat of your porcelain throne
- Sprinkle toilet cleaning solution into the bowl, clean with a brush
- Flush
- Disinfect the toilet brush holder
More on how to clean the toilet the right way, how to unclog the toilet, how to get rid of bathroom toilet smell, and other cleaning hacks (like how to use Coke to clean a toilet).
Clean windows, walls and ceiling
- Dust and clean window frames and sills
- Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee
- Vacuum dust out of corners
- Wipe down the walls, baseboards and moldings with an all-purpose cleaner, bleach or vinegar solution
- Clean ceiling with a dry microfiber mop
More on how to remove mildew.
Clean floors
- Shake out, then launder bathroom rugs
- Sweep (or vacuum) the floor
- Apply cleaner, then mop
More on how to clean the bathroom floor.
Clean washcloths and bath towels
- Collect washcloths from the shower or tub
- Remove towels from the bathroom
- Launder all washcloths and towels
- Add a cup of distilled white vinegar during the final rinse to remove odors
More on how to clean them and how to get the smell out of towels.
Clean hair brushes
- Use scissors or a rat tail comb to pull the hair out of the brush
- Soak brushes in a solution of warm water and shampoo
- Lay brushes with bristles down on a towel, let air-dry
More on how to clean hair brushes.
Clean makeup bag and makeup brushes
- Assess your makeup bag; if it’s beyond cleaning, toss and replace, otherwise wipe it down or launder it, depending on the material it’s made of
- Take stock and toss any products you don’t use (seriously, just get rid of them)
- Think about how long you’ve had products; any liquid ones for lips or eyes have shorter lifespans, so toss them
- Don’t forget to clean your makeup brushes
More on how to clean your makeup bag and how to clean makeup brushes.
How to clean your hairbrushMarch 15, 201901:04
Living room cleaning checklist
Because it’s one of the main gathering spots in your home, you may clean the living room frequently, but how often do you deep clean? We’re talking vacuuming upholstery, washing curtains and blinds and disinfecting grimy light switches and plates. Let this checklist be your guide to spring cleaning the living room. You may also find these house-cleaning tips from cleaners helpful when you’re trying to clean your house quickly.
Clean furniture
- Vacuum upholstery on the couch and chairs
- Spot-clean any stains
- Use a wet vac, if necessary
- Clean, polish and touch up wood furniture
- Wipe down tables and storage cabinets
- Change filter in air purifying device
More on how to clean upholstery and wood furniture cleaning.
Clean television
- Use a microfiber cloth to dust the television
- Dampen the cloth to wash the TV screen
- Disinfect the TV remote control
More on how to clean the television.
Clean fireplace
- Call the chimney sweep; get chimney inspected and cleaned
- Sweep out the fireplace
- Take care of any soot removal
- Remove decorative items from the mantel
- Dust and clean the mantel
- Remove any wood you don’t plan to use
More on how to clean the fireplace.
Clean walls, ceiling, windows and shelves
- Dust and spot-clean walls, baseboards and moldings
- Vacuum dust out of corners
- Dust and clean ceiling fan
- Wipe the pull chain and clean any sconces
- Clean ceiling with a dry microfiber mop
- Dust and clean window frames and sills
- Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee
- Try this cleaning hack to wash the blinds
- Clean the drapes
- Dust and wipe down shelves (don’t forget the picture frames!)
More on how to clean walls, how to clean a ceiling fan, along with tips for window cleaning.
Clean lamps, light switches and plates
- Use the upholstery attachment of your vacuum or a microfiber cloth to clean lamp shades and sconces, or wash them with cleaner if they’re plastic or glass
- Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates
- If light switches and plates are grimy, wipe them down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)
- Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs
- Replace bulbs, as needed
More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.
Clean floors
- Vacuum or sweep hardwood floors and laminate floors
- Vacuum carpets
- Shake out and launder area rugs
- Wash floors
- Clean baseboards
More on how to vacuum and clean hardwood floors, plus tips for rug cleaning and carpet cleaning.
Bedroom cleaning checklist
Your bedroom is a haven of rest and relaxation, but over the last year, it’s done double-duty as a home office (and a refuge from your family). At this point, it’s probably been a little neglected. No problem! Start with your usual daily bedroom tidy-up, toss dirty clothes in the hamper, put away things that have piled up on the dresser, grab a box to gather things that don’t belong here and then use this checklist for deep-cleaning your bedroom like a pro.
Clean bedroom closets
- Store winter clothes, shoes and boots
- Break out the spring clothes, shoes and sandals
- Clear the clutter
- Toss, donate or give away things that you don’t love or no longer fit — be ruthless!
- Fold and stack t-shirts, light sweaters, jeans and other clothes that don’t need to hang on hangers
- Reorganize your shoe rack, so the ones you’ll wear most often will be easy to grab and go
- Dust surfaces and vacuum the closet floor
- Clean your luggage and organize suitcases and carry-on bags neatly
More on how to clean your closet, how to organize your closet and how to do it in 15 minutes.
Marie Kondo reveals simple ways to get organized, save time and spaceApril 28, 201603:53
Clean dresser
- Dust and polish the top of the dresser
- Assess each drawer, remove any winter items and get rid of things you don’t like or never wear anymore (goodbye, old socks and undies!)
- Neatly fold underwear, socks, shirts and pants
More on the best way to fold clothes.
Clear nightstand clutter
- Clear off the nightstand and set aside any clutter that needs to go elsewhere
- Dust and polish the nightstand
- Choose items that should stay on the nightstand — alarm clock, family photo, tissues, water glass and whatever else you need
- Get a decorative box to keep on the nightstand; put things like reading glasses, ear plugs, eye mask, lip balm, hair accessories, remotes and chargers in it
- Clean nightstand items (be sure to disinfect your glasses while you’re at it)
- Shelve books you’re no longer reading, toss old magazines and store current ones in a magazine holder
- Sort leftover clutter, throw away anything that’s no longer needed and put away the rest
More on how to organize your nightstand.
Clean jewelry
- Dust and polish your jewelry box
- Collect any jewelry that’s hanging around elsewhere in your bedroom
- Untangle necklaces
- Pair up earrings with their partners (or recycle single ones)
- If you need more storage, get creative with necklace hangers (or stands) and organizers for rings, earrings, bracelets and pins
- Set aside any jewelry you plan to give away or donate
- Polish silver and gold jewelry
- Clean costume jewelry
More on how to clean jewelry at home and how to organize your jewelry.
How to clean jewelry with Coca-Cola and baking soda, plus more hacksOct. 19, 201810:02
Clean ceiling fan
- Use a fan blade duster or slip a pillowcase over each blade to remove dust and dirt (then empty and launder the pillowcase)
- Use a microfiber cloth and dust-repelling spray to clean fan blades
- Wipe the pull chain and clean any sconces
- Replace any broken light bulbs
More on how to clean a ceiling fan.
Clean headboard
- Use a lint roller or the upholstery attachment of your vacuum to remove dust and dirt from your headboard
- Use soap and water or a fabric cleaner to clean a fabric headboard (and stain remover to remove any stains)
- If the headboard is wood, polish it with furniture polish
More on how to clean a headboard.
Clean bedding
- Remove decorative pillows and throws from bed, set aside or clean as necessary
- Strip sheets, pillow cases, blankets and duvet from the bed
- Remove the duvet cover from the duvet
- Launder bedding and pillows (but don’t put memory foam pillows in the washer)
More on how to wash sheets the right way, how to clean pillows and how to clean a duvet.
Clean mattress
- Strip off the bedding and mattress pad
- Vacuum the mattress with the upholstery attachment
- Spot-clean any stains
- Deodorize — sprinkle baking soda on top, leave for an hour, vacuum it up
- Rotate or flip the mattress (if flipping, deodorize the other side too)
More on how to clean a mattress and how to wash a mattress pad.
Clean lamps, light switches and plates
- Use a the upholstery attachment of your vacuum or a microfiber cloth to clean lamp shades, or wash them with an appropriate cleaner if they’re plastic or glass
- Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates
- If light switches and plates are grimy, wipe them down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)
- Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs
- Replace bulbs, as needed
More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.
Clean walls and floor
- Dust and spot-clean walls, baseboards and moldings
- Vacuum the floor to remove dust, dirt and debris
- If it’s a hardwood, stone or tile floor, mop with appropriate floor cleaner; if it’s carpet, spot-clean or use a carpet stain remover
- Wash area rugs
More on how to clean the bedroom floor.
Clean bedroom windows
- Dust and clean window frames and sills
- Spot-clean windows with a microfiber cloth or a rag and window cleaner
- Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee
- Clean dirt and debris from window tracks with an unused paint brush, toothbrush or cotton swab
More on how to clean windows.
Laundry room cleaning checklist
Even rooms devoted to cleaning get dirty, so the laundry room should definitely be part of your spring-cleaning agenda. Even if your laundry “room” is more of a closet or an area, the machines themselves need some annual attention. Here’s how to clean your laundry room and run maintenance on your cleaning machines.
Clean washing machine
- Spray and wipe down the exterior of the washer
- Disinfect knobs, dials and buttons
- Wash around the door and gasket
- Scrub the detergent, fabric softener and bleach dispensers
- Clean the washer drum
More on how to clean the washing machine.
How to clean your washing machineMarch 17, 201901:29
Clean dryer
- Spray and wipe down the exterior of the dryer
- Disinfect knobs, dials and buttons
- Clear the lint filter
- Check the dryer drum, clean if necessary
- Remove lint and other debris from dryer exhaust system and vents
- Vacuum or sweep up any lint from behind the dryer
More tips for cleaning the dryer.
Additional laundry room tasks:
- Clean any residue off the iron
- Organize laundry products and wipe down containers
- Recycle empty containers
- Empty the lint bin
- Sort dirty laundry
- Strip wash your sheets
- Clean face masks
- Vacuum or sweep the floor
More on how to organize your laundry room (or laundry area).
Home office cleaning checklist
Whether you have an actual office in your home or an area you’ve carved out as a makeshift office while you work remotely, the space where you go to get stuff done needs spring cleaning too — especially this year. While COVID-19 is mainly spread through airborne respiratory droplets, we all need to protect ourselves from other germs, too, to help keep our immune systems strong. Spring-cleaning this space will help you avoid contact with surprising office germs — plus it feels good to work in a clean and decluttered environment.
- Sort your paperwork: what to keep, what to toss
- File “keeper” paperwork; recycle the rest
- Use a disinfecting wipe to clean your phone, earbuds, headphones and mouse
- While you’re at it, use a wipe to disinfect your wallet, the handle and bottom of your purse, laptop and tote bags
- Dust your computer screen and tablet with a microfiber cloth
- Shake debris from your computer keyboard, clean with a disinfecting wipe
- Remove objects from your desk, spray and wipe it down
- Dust any lamps, shelves, framed art or other decorative objects
- Wipe down cords
- Clear away clutter
- Dust ceiling with a dry microfiber mop
- Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee
- Clean drapes and blinds
- Clean light switches and plates
- Vacuum or sweep hardwood floors
- Vacuum carpets
More on how to organize your home office and how to clean your smartphone.
Cleaning checklist for the rest of the house
Congratulations on spring cleaning all the main rooms in your house! Since every home is different, here’s a catch-all checklist to help ensure you get every area of your living space disinfected, tidied and freshened up for the new season.
- Clean for coronavirus and cold and flu germs by disinfecting all commonly used surfaces, especially door knobs and light switches and plates
- Get a wall hanger or basket to store face masks by the entryway door
- Tidy the shoe rack, coat area and any storage baskets in your foyer
- Dust and spot-clean walls, baseboards and moldings
- Sweep, vacuum and mop floors and clean carpets, as necessary
- Shake out and wash area rugs
- Dust ceiling with a dry microfiber mop
- Wash windows, sills, curtains and blinds
- Clean all your closets, including linen closets and storage closets
- Dust and clean the lamps and lighting around your house (replace broken bulbs)
- Clean any pet stains and hair
- Dust knicknacks, decorative objects and framed art and photos
- Clean the humidifier
- Clean the attic and basement, organize stored items and check for mold and mildew
- If you have small children, get the kids to clean with you, tackle the playroom and kids’ bedrooms together (try this clean-up song for kids)
- If you have a cat, clean the litter box (consider getting a self-cleaning litter box)
- Neaten up the porch
- Clean outside of the house — front yard, backyard and get gutters cleaner
- Clean up the driveway and sidewalk
More on how to disinfect common surfaces to prevent cold and flu germs, how to clean all your closets and how to clean and organize the attic and basement.
3 Hoda and Jenna viewers are challenged with declutteringJan. 29, 202104:42
Clutter cleaning checklist
Now it’s time for an overall home edit on clutter. Channel your inner Marie Kondo, and start going room by room to seek out any clutter that you might’ve missed during your initial spring-cleaning efforts. Don’t forget about closet clutter or the clutter that accumulates in cabinets and drawers, and other storage areas! Here’s how to streamline decluttering.
- Put things away where they belong
- Assess sentimental items — do you want or need them?
- Separate out things to get rid of, including what things to toss and what to donate
- Ease your guilt about letting go of things you don’t want or need
- Set up systems for keeping clutter more organized, like storage containers, shelves or hanging organizers
- Fight the urge to simply relocate clutter without finding a sensible place for it
More tips for clearing clutter and spring cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic.
To keep these tips handy, print our complete home-cleaning checklist.
