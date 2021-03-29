Your 2021 spring-cleaning checklist

After spending more time than ever inside our homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, spring couldn’t have come a moment too soon. The season of renewal is upon us, which means it’s time for deep-cleaning the clutter, grime and dust bunnies that’ve been breeding inside our homes all year long.

We understand if the extended lockdown put a damper on your annual spring cleaning inspiration, but all that time indoors probably means your house is in greater need of TLC than usual. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these spring-cleaning tips. These house cleaning checklists — which include a bunch of time-saving tips — will let you breeze through deep-cleaning your kitchen and bathroom, give tips for organizing your home and even help you tidy up the backyard.

House cleaning checklist

Simplify your spring-cleaning routine with this targeted list of tidy-up tasks. You can take our free, printable house cleaning checklist with you as you zip from room to room, hitting all the major spots. Not only will it streamline dusting, vacuuming, washing and polishing, but it’ll help you declutter and re-organize for the new season too.

Kitchen cleaning checklist

The kitchen gets messed up, then cleaned up, multiple times a day, but spring cleaning is the excuse we all need to zero in on deep kitchen cleaning gunky drains, grease-slicked range hoods, the insides of major appliances and the outsides of small ones. This checklist not only shows you how to clean and disinfect the kitchen, it offers numerous ways to clean the kitchen in minutes. Start with a general tidy-up, and then do a deeper dive to thoroughly spring clean the kitchen.

Clean the kitchen sink

Empty drain catch

Pour hot water down the drain

Use cleaner and a pipe-cleaning brush to scrub inside the drain

Use an old toothbrush to scrub the garbage disposal splash guard

Spray faucet and basin with cleaner, wipe down

Replace sponges (or wash in hot, soapy water)

Clean and organize the cabinet under the sink

More on how to clean the kitchen sink, how to clean faucets, how to clean sponges and how to clean the garbage disposal.

Clean the dishwasher

Wash the dishes that are in it

Empty dishes

Clear the drain and any debris at the bottom of the dishwasher

Do a rinse cycle with vinegar and baking soda

More on how to clean the dishwasher.

Clean the stove and oven

Remove grates, burner caps and reflector pans and wash separately

Spray stovetop and range hood with cleaner and wipe down

Spot-clean as necessary with a baking soda paste

Use an ammonia, dish soap and water solution to clean inside the oven

Remove the range hood fan filter, soak in hot water and dish soap, rinse

More on how to clean the stove top, how to clean the oven and how to clean stainless steel.

Clean the microwave

Place water and vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl

Microwave on high until boiling

Wipe microwave interior down with a damp sponge

Spray and wipe down the exterior

More on how to clean the microwave with vinegar.

Clean the refrigerator and freezer

Clear out the fridge and freezer

Brush out any lingering detritus

Spray shelves, walls and drawers with cleaner and wipe down

Spot-clean any sticky spots

Wipe down the gasket seal on the fridge and freezer doors

Spray and wipe down the exteriors of the fridge and freezer

Clean water and ice dispensers

Wash and refill ice cube trays, return to freezer

Get rid of any expired products (and anything past its prime)

Return food, drinks and condiments to the fridge and freezer

Clean the drip pan under the unit

Use a soft brush and vacuum to clean condenser coils and fan

More on how to clean the refrigerator and how to clean the freezer.

Clean walls and floor

More on how to clean the kitchen floor, how to mop the floor and how to avoid mistakes cleaning the house.

Clean light switches and plates

Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates

If grimy, wipe down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)

Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs

Replace bulbs, as needed

More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.

Clean windows and ceiling

Dust and clean window frames and sills

Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee

Vacuum dust out of corners

Clean ceiling with a dry microfiber mop

More on how to remove mildew.

Clean counters, shelves, cabinets and drawers

Move appliances, decorative items and anything else covering kitchen surfaces (including tops of cabinets)

Spray and wipe down surfaces (including fronts of cabinets), handles and drawer pulls

Return appliances and decorative items to their places

Tidy any clutter on countertops, in drawers or in the pantry

Reorganize your kitchen junk drawer

More on how to organize cabinets, drawers and the pantry.

Clean small appliances

Coffee maker

Put a paper filter in the coffee machine

Brew a vinegar and water solution

Turn off machine halfway through brewing (for 30 minutes)

Turn on machine and finish brewing

Pour out solution, replace filter and brew clean water a few times

Wipe down the outside of the coffee maker

Keurig

Clean the cold water reservoir, drip tray and pod holder

Descale and replace water filter as necessary

Wipe down the outside of the Keurig

Coffee grinder

Grind bread or raw rice

Empty crumbs and dust with a small brush

Wipe down the outside of the coffee grinder

More on how to clean a coffee maker, how to clean a Keurig and how to clean your coffee grinder the right way.

Stand mixer

Wipe with a damp microfiber cloth. To remove old or stubborn marks, add some baking soda to the cloth.

Use a dry toothbrush or toothpick to loosen and remove caked-on material.

More on how to clean a stand mixer.

Blender

Fill the blender halfway with warm water and a few drops of dish soap.

Put the blender on its base and turn it on for 30 seconds.

More on how to clean a blender.

Clean other kitchen items

Wipe down and spot-clean as necessary:

More on how to clean a knife block, how to clean a wooden block, how to clean pans, how to clean silver and remove tarnish from silver, how to season a cast iron pan and how to clean water bottles.

Bathroom cleaning checklist

Since the bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in the house (and the place where everyone cleans up), it needs more attention than other rooms. You probably do a cursory clean of it every week or so, but your bathroom spring-cleaning efforts should go further to remove soap scum build-up, graying grout, mold and hard water stains too. Before you hop to it, check out these creative tips for how to clean a bathroom fast and how to quickly clean your shower while you shower.

Clean bathroom fan

Check the bathroom fan filter and change, if necessary

Vacuum vents (or clean with a microfiber duster or cloth)

Remove vents and soak in hot, soapy water

Clean any residue with rubbing alcohol

Let covers dry before reinstalling

More on how to clean the covers of your bathroom fan vents.

Clean bathroom sink

More on how to clean the bathroom sink and drain.

Clean toothbrushes

Soak toothbrush bristles in vinegar for 30 minutes, rinse and air-dry

Replace any old toothbrushes

Rinse toothbrush holder in hot water, clean holes with pipe cleaner

More on how to clean your toothbrush and toothbrush holder.

Clean shower

Remove all items from the shower (get rid of any you don’t need or use)

Spray the inside of the shower with cleaner

Wash walls, shower caddy, door (or curtain), floor and drain cover

Use a soft-scrub brush and cleaner to scrub soap scum build-up and grout

Seal grout, if worn out

Clean and descale shower head

More on how to clean your shower, how to get that tile grout white again, how to clean a glass shower door and how to clean a shower curtain.

Clean bathtub

Remove bath products, toys and other items from the tub

Wash any soap scum or mold off containers and bath toys

Toss credit-card-thin bars of soap, old loofahs and dull razors

If your tub is porcelain, use a powder cleaner to scrub away soap scum

For acrylic tubs, try vinegar and water (avoid acetone, bleach and abrasive cleaners)

Scrub the faucet and drain

More on how to clean your bathtub and make it sparkle and how to clean the drain.

Clean toilet

More on how to clean the toilet the right way, how to unclog the toilet, how to get rid of bathroom toilet smell, and other cleaning hacks (like how to use Coke to clean a toilet).

Clean windows, walls and ceiling

Dust and clean window frames and sills

Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee

Vacuum dust out of corners

Wipe down the walls, baseboards and moldings with an all-purpose cleaner, bleach or vinegar solution

Clean ceiling with a dry microfiber mop

More on how to remove mildew.

Clean floors

Shake out, then launder bathroom rugs

Sweep (or vacuum) the floor

Apply cleaner, then mop

More on how to clean the bathroom floor.

Clean washcloths and bath towels

Collect washcloths from the shower or tub

Remove towels from the bathroom

Launder all washcloths and towels

Add a cup of distilled white vinegar during the final rinse to remove odors

More on how to clean them and how to get the smell out of towels.

Clean hair brushes

Use scissors or a rat tail comb to pull the hair out of the brush

Soak brushes in a solution of warm water and shampoo

Lay brushes with bristles down on a towel, let air-dry

More on how to clean hair brushes.

Clean makeup bag and makeup brushes

Assess your makeup bag; if it’s beyond cleaning, toss and replace, otherwise wipe it down or launder it, depending on the material it’s made of

Take stock and toss any products you don’t use (seriously, just get rid of them)

Think about how long you’ve had products; any liquid ones for lips or eyes have shorter lifespans, so toss them

Don’t forget to clean your makeup brushes

More on how to clean your makeup bag and how to clean makeup brushes.

Living room cleaning checklist

Because it’s one of the main gathering spots in your home, you may clean the living room frequently, but how often do you deep clean? We’re talking vacuuming upholstery, washing curtains and blinds and disinfecting grimy light switches and plates. Let this checklist be your guide to spring cleaning the living room. You may also find these house-cleaning tips from cleaners helpful when you’re trying to clean your house quickly.

Clean furniture

More on how to clean upholstery and wood furniture cleaning.

Clean television

Use a microfiber cloth to dust the television

Dampen the cloth to wash the TV screen

Disinfect the TV remote control

More on how to clean the television.

Clean fireplace

Call the chimney sweep; get chimney inspected and cleaned

Sweep out the fireplace

Take care of any soot removal

Remove decorative items from the mantel

Dust and clean the mantel

Remove any wood you don’t plan to use

More on how to clean the fireplace.

Clean walls, ceiling, windows and shelves

More on how to clean walls, how to clean a ceiling fan, along with tips for window cleaning.

Clean lamps, light switches and plates

Use the upholstery attachment of your vacuum or a microfiber cloth to clean lamp shades and sconces, or wash them with cleaner if they’re plastic or glass

Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates

If light switches and plates are grimy, wipe them down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)

Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs

Replace bulbs, as needed

More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.

Clean floors

More on how to vacuum and clean hardwood floors, plus tips for rug cleaning and carpet cleaning.

Bedroom cleaning checklist

Your bedroom is a haven of rest and relaxation, but over the last year, it’s done double-duty as a home office (and a refuge from your family). At this point, it’s probably been a little neglected. No problem! Start with your usual daily bedroom tidy-up, toss dirty clothes in the hamper, put away things that have piled up on the dresser, grab a box to gather things that don’t belong here and then use this checklist for deep-cleaning your bedroom like a pro.

Clean bedroom closets

More on how to clean your closet, how to organize your closet and how to do it in 15 minutes.

Clean dresser

Dust and polish the top of the dresser

Assess each drawer, remove any winter items and get rid of things you don’t like or never wear anymore (goodbye, old socks and undies!)

Neatly fold underwear, socks, shirts and pants

More on the best way to fold clothes.

Clear nightstand clutter

Clear off the nightstand and set aside any clutter that needs to go elsewhere

Dust and polish the nightstand

Choose items that should stay on the nightstand — alarm clock, family photo, tissues, water glass and whatever else you need

Get a decorative box to keep on the nightstand; put things like reading glasses, ear plugs, eye mask, lip balm, hair accessories, remotes and chargers in it

Clean nightstand items (be sure to disinfect your glasses while you’re at it)

Shelve books you’re no longer reading, toss old magazines and store current ones in a magazine holder

Sort leftover clutter, throw away anything that’s no longer needed and put away the rest

More on how to organize your nightstand.

Clean jewelry

More on how to clean jewelry at home and how to organize your jewelry.

Clean ceiling fan

Use a fan blade duster or slip a pillowcase over each blade to remove dust and dirt (then empty and launder the pillowcase)

Use a microfiber cloth and dust-repelling spray to clean fan blades

Wipe the pull chain and clean any sconces

Replace any broken light bulbs

More on how to clean a ceiling fan.

Clean headboard

Use a lint roller or the upholstery attachment of your vacuum to remove dust and dirt from your headboard

Use soap and water or a fabric cleaner to clean a fabric headboard (and stain remover to remove any stains)

If the headboard is wood, polish it with furniture polish

More on how to clean a headboard.

Clean bedding

Remove decorative pillows and throws from bed, set aside or clean as necessary

Strip sheets, pillow cases, blankets and duvet from the bed

Remove the duvet cover from the duvet

Launder bedding and pillows (but don’t put memory foam pillows in the washer)

More on how to wash sheets the right way, how to clean pillows and how to clean a duvet.

Clean mattress

Strip off the bedding and mattress pad

Vacuum the mattress with the upholstery attachment

Spot-clean any stains

Deodorize — sprinkle baking soda on top, leave for an hour, vacuum it up

Rotate or flip the mattress (if flipping, deodorize the other side too)

More on how to clean a mattress and how to wash a mattress pad.

Clean lamps, light switches and plates

Use a the upholstery attachment of your vacuum or a microfiber cloth to clean lamp shades, or wash them with an appropriate cleaner if they’re plastic or glass

Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down light switches and plates

If light switches and plates are grimy, wipe them down with rubbing alcohol or wash with liquid cleaner (make sure electricity is off first)

Clean the dirt out of crevices with cotton swabs

Replace bulbs, as needed

More on cleaning light switches and light switch plates.

Clean walls and floor

More on how to clean the bedroom floor.

Clean bedroom windows

Dust and clean window frames and sills

Spot-clean windows with a microfiber cloth or a rag and window cleaner

Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee

Clean dirt and debris from window tracks with an unused paint brush, toothbrush or cotton swab

More on how to clean windows.

Laundry room cleaning checklist

Even rooms devoted to cleaning get dirty, so the laundry room should definitely be part of your spring-cleaning agenda. Even if your laundry “room” is more of a closet or an area, the machines themselves need some annual attention. Here’s how to clean your laundry room and run maintenance on your cleaning machines.

Clean washing machine

Spray and wipe down the exterior of the washer

Disinfect knobs, dials and buttons

Wash around the door and gasket

Scrub the detergent, fabric softener and bleach dispensers

Clean the washer drum

More on how to clean the washing machine.

Clean dryer

Spray and wipe down the exterior of the dryer

Disinfect knobs, dials and buttons

Clear the lint filter

Check the dryer drum, clean if necessary

Remove lint and other debris from dryer exhaust system and vents

Vacuum or sweep up any lint from behind the dryer

More tips for cleaning the dryer.

Additional laundry room tasks:

More on how to organize your laundry room (or laundry area).

Home office cleaning checklist

Whether you have an actual office in your home or an area you’ve carved out as a makeshift office while you work remotely, the space where you go to get stuff done needs spring cleaning too — especially this year. While COVID-19 is mainly spread through airborne respiratory droplets, we all need to protect ourselves from other germs, too, to help keep our immune systems strong. Spring-cleaning this space will help you avoid contact with surprising office germs — plus it feels good to work in a clean and decluttered environment.

Sort your paperwork: what to keep, what to toss

File “keeper” paperwork; recycle the rest

Use a disinfecting wipe to clean your phone, earbuds, headphones and mouse

While you’re at it, use a wipe to disinfect your wallet, the handle and bottom of your purse, laptop and tote bags

Dust your computer screen and tablet with a microfiber cloth

Shake debris from your computer keyboard, clean with a disinfecting wipe

Remove objects from your desk, spray and wipe it down

Dust any lamps, shelves, framed art or other decorative objects

Wipe down cords

Clear away clutter

Dust ceiling with a dry microfiber mop

Spray windows with cleaner and wipe or squeegee

Clean drapes and blinds

Clean light switches and plates

Vacuum or sweep hardwood floors

Vacuum carpets

More on how to organize your home office and how to clean your smartphone.

Cleaning checklist for the rest of the house

Congratulations on spring cleaning all the main rooms in your house! Since every home is different, here’s a catch-all checklist to help ensure you get every area of your living space disinfected, tidied and freshened up for the new season.

More on how to disinfect common surfaces to prevent cold and flu germs, how to clean all your closets and how to clean and organize the attic and basement.

Clutter cleaning checklist

Now it’s time for an overall home edit on clutter. Channel your inner Marie Kondo, and start going room by room to seek out any clutter that you might’ve missed during your initial spring-cleaning efforts. Don’t forget about closet clutter or the clutter that accumulates in cabinets and drawers, and other storage areas! Here’s how to streamline decluttering.

More tips for clearing clutter and spring cleaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

To keep these tips handy, print our complete home-cleaning checklist.

