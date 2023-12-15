Katie Couric is giving an up-close look at her issues with eczema in a message to "all sensitive skin sufferers."

The former TODAY anchor shared a candid shot on Instagram on Dec. 14 showing the effects of the condition, which causes red itchy skin. Couric, 66, has an inflamed area around her right eye in particular.

"Calling all sensitive skin sufferers! 🙋‍♀️" she wrote. "I’ve had eczema ever since I was a little girl, and as I’ve gotten older, it’s started to flare up again. I also deal with allergic contact dermatitis — safe to say, I have to be careful about what I put on my face."

She added that a line of skincare products from Utah-based dermatologist Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting has "really helped." She also joked about sharing a non-flattering look at her face.

"I can’t believe I let my team post this picture. Good Lord 🥴," Couric wrote.

In the comments, Couric made an allusion to her eczema and her time recently hanging out with George Clooney, which she shared in a photo on Instagram.

"By the way this cleared up by the time I had my date with George," she said. "It just flares up a lot and it’s so annoying! ❤️"

In a section on her website, Couric shared a conversation she had with Eberting about developing allergies later in life, the causes of eczema, why it can be worse during the winter, plus Couric's particular issue with eczema on her eyelids.

"Eyelid dermatitis, or eczema around your eyes, is often caused by things like fragrances, including essential oils," Eberting said. "These fragrances can be in your moisturizers, perfume that you spray around your face, or your hair care, for example."

Ezcema can't be cured, but the National Eczema Association has three ways to keep eczema under control.