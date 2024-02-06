Heidi Klum's model daughter, Leni, shares photos of her acne breakout

Heidi Klum's daughter is not shying away from sharing an unfiltered look at herself with her more than one million followers.

Leni Klum, 19, shared a candid photo of her acne breakout on her Instagram story on Feb. 5. The selfie shows the young model closing her eyes, with no makeup and her skin flaring up.

She did not share what caused the breakout but has previously spoken about dealing with acne.

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni, shared a photo of her acne breakout. Leni Klum/Instagram

Leni Klum told People in 2022 that she felt like there's a stigma around acne.

"Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.' Everyone goes through it ... It’s not bad if you have it. It’s something that anyone can get and it’s not your fault and it’s hormonal," she said, adding that there are days when she didn't want to leave her house.

"There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn’t want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she said. "Then I realized I can’t live like that. I can’t let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house. So I decided to post a photo of my acne because it’s normal."

She added that sharing photos of acne online could help destigmatize it.

"A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don’t and then people see that on social media and they’re like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne,'" she told People. "But some do and I don’t think that’s a bad thing."

Leni Klum is Heidi Klum's eldest child. While the young model's biological father is Flavio Briatore, Heidi Klum's ex-husband, Seal, adopted her while they were married.

Heidi Klum and Seal are also parents to sons Henry and Johan and daughter Lou.

Leni Klum is following in her mom's footsteps when it comes to a modeling career, and in 2020 they appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany, which was Leni's first cover shoot. Since then, the teen has become an ambassador for brands like Dior Beauty, ghd and Intimissimi, which she's posed with her mom for several lingerie shoots.