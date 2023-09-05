Heidi Klum and Seal are not married anymore, but co-parenting is a top priority for the former couple.

While his ex-wife regularly shares fun family snapshots on social media, Seal is a bit more private. However, he just posted the most adorable tribute to their daughter Leni Klum that will make you say "aww."

Over the long weekend, the singer posed for a photo with the 19-year-old while hanging out in New York.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person," he captioned the post.

In addition to Leni Klum, the former couple also shares three other children. Want to learn more about their blended family? Read on!

Leni (19)

In 2004, Heidi Klum gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Leni Klum. The child's biological father is Flavio Briatore, but Seal adopted her while he was married to her mother (2005-2014).

Leni Klum seems to have been bitten by the modeling bug just like her mother, and she has been following in her footsteps over the past few years. In 2020, the mother-daughter duo appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany, marking the teen's first magazine cover photoshoot.

The following year, Leni Klum hit the catwalk as her mom proudly watched on from the audience.

In 2021, Leni Klum made a rare appearance with Seal at a movie screening and they coordinated their outfits, wearing all black ensembles.

Seal and Leni Klum Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

When the teen was looking for the perfect dress to wear to prom a year later, she borrowed a little black dress her supermodel mom wore 24 years before.

Leni Klum certainly resembles her beautiful mother, and she also looks a lot like her grandmother. In 2023, the trio posed for a photo together and proved that good looks really do run in the family.

Henry (17)

In 2005, Heidi Klum and Seal welcomed their first child together, a son named Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel.

While chatting with Good Housekeeping in 2011, Heidi Klum said her son "lives in his own world" and once wore dinosaur slippers to a fancy dinner.

"We went to dinner all dressed properly," she said. "You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it’s not weird at all.”

In 2020, the proud mom shared a video of her son in his graduation cap and gown waving to onlookers as he graduated from middle school during the pandemic.

Like his two younger siblings, Henry Samuel doesn’t typically show his face in his mom’s social media posts.

In honor of her son's 16th birthday in 2021, Heidi Klum shared a throwback photo with her baby boy along with the following caption: "One more year around the Moon and back ❤️ I love you so much Henry 😃Happy 16th Birthday ❤️🥳🚀 You have the kindest heart and the biggest SMILE 😁."

When Henry Samuel turned 17 in 2022, Heidi Klum posted the following throwback photo with a sweet caption.

"HENRY ❤️ love of my life," she wrote. "Happy 17th Birthday 🥳🎉⭐️🦋🎂🌞💥."

These days, Henry Samuel is taller than his mom and she poked fun at her height in an Instagram post in 2021. Alongside a photo of herself in between her two sons, the supermodel wrote, "How did i get so short ?"

Johan (16)

In 2006, Heidi Klum and Seal's family expanded once again when they welcomed a son named Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel.

In a 2011 interview with Good Housekeeping, Heidi Klum said her son was pretty darn smart at the tender age of 4.

“You show him any word, and he can read it,” she said. “He’s always the one with the book under the arm, and he always wants to know, ‘What is that?’ He’s that ‘why-why-why’ kid.”

Similar to two of his siblings, Johan Samuel doesn't typically show his face in his mom's social media posts. In 2019, the supermodel's children covered their faces with custom Santa hats on Christmas.

When Johan Samuel turned 15 in 2001, his mom shared a flashback video of him as a baby.

“A Heart of Gold and a Mind so Bright . Happy 15th Birthday JOHAN ❤️☀️🎂🥳,” she captioned the post. “I am proud of YOU and the young Man you have become.😁🌹💖.”

The teen appeared alongside his siblings in an Easter video his mom shared in April 2023 and he also made a cameo in a 2020 Halloween video his mom shared on social media.

Lou (13)

In 2009, Heidi Klum and Seal welcomed a daughter named Lou Sulola Samuel. The supermodel offered the following description of her youngest child in a 2011 interview with Good Housekeeping.

"She’s very observant. It’s probably quite a trip being born into a family where you have three older siblings. Boy, they pull her around. They don’t leave her out," she said.

Lou Samuel appeared in a video working out with her mom and older sister in 2020.

When her daughter turned 12 in 2021, Heidi Klum shared a throwback photo of her as a baby and the following caption.

"HAPPY 12 th BIRTHDAY LOU ❤️🥳🎂⭐️💝🌺🥰💎☮️🚀🙏🏻," she wrote. "I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier this year, Heidi Klum and her daughter attended Coachella and posed for a photo together. The proud mom shared it on Instagram and covered her daughter's face with a smiling emoji.

After her divorce from Seal, Heidi Klum married guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019 and spoke to TODAY.com about her blended family in 2022, saying it's "never easy" to make it work.

“Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever,” she said. “When I said ‘yes’ I meant yes forever. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible.”

Lou Samuel may be her mom’s youngest child, but Heidi Klum said she isn’t opposed to having another baby. In February 2023, she told Jennifer Hudson that she isn’t shutting the door completely on having another child.

“Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja (yes),” she said.