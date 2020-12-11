Heidi Klum and daughter Leni, 16, team up for magazine cover

Like model, like daughter!

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni, 16, just made her first big splash in the modeling world, appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her look-alike mother.

The mother-daughter duo both wear colorful pantsuits, and Klum gives her daughter a kiss on the cheek on the cover of the magazine’s January/February issue.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” Leni wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

“I love you my sweet Leni,” her mom replied in the comments.

The Klums also appear together in some videos on Vogue Germany’s Instagram page, including one in which they each turn around and greet the camera with a message in German.

In another behind-the-scenes video montage, the mom and daughter share what they love most about each other.

“You’re my best friend because I can tell you everything,” Leni says to her mom.

This is the first glimpse that many fans have had of Leni. Her famous mom has fiercely guarded the privacy of all her children on social media over the years, always concealing their faces in photos.

However, now that her daughter is 16, Klum says she feels Leni is ready to step into a more public role.

“Sixteen is a good age,” she said. “If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”

Leni shared that she has been interested in modeling for a while, but that her mom had not allowed it until now.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” she told Vogue Germany. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”