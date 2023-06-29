Christie Brinkley calls out the ‘Wrinkle Brigade’ who commented on her selfie

Christie Brinkley is calling out the "Wrinkle Brigade."

The modeling legend, 69, revised the caption of a selfie she originally posted June 28 on Instagram to blast online trolls who posted nasty comments about the way she looked.

"Downtown Girl …Update: Whoa Nelly! The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!" wrote the mom of three. "They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique."

Brinkley, who began modeling in the 1970s, speculated about why people leave negative comments on celebrities' social media posts, guessing that it was a "form of compensation for some thing they are lacking."

She also expressed gratitude for "others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable."

"Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing! Thank you sweet souls," she wrote.

Christie Brinkley, seen here during a 2022 visit to TODAY, called out online trolls who post nasty comments on celebrities' social media pics. Helen Healey / TODAY

Brinkley concluded her post by joking about a "weird" effect in her photo caused by her smartphone. "PS I don’t have hair on my chest obviously (I thought!)," she wrote, adding, "But so what if I did?"

Fans commented to praise Brinkley for advocating kindness.

"One of the reasons Christie has been & always will be one of the world’s most iconic beauties is bc she leads with kindness. It’s her biggest beauty *secret*. And it’s free," wrote one, adding, "You’re never too young to start this particular beauty regimen. Please use daily."

Another fan wrote, "Try kindness, folks! If you have nothing kind to say, then please don’t say anything at all."

In March, Brinkley posted several beachside photos on Instagram that showed off her natural gray hair.

In her caption, she got candid about not being sure if she wanted to keep the gray permanently.

“Grey sky! Gray hair! The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ... to keep or not to keep?" she wrote. "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace."

The supermodel, who also posted pics of her gray hair in January 2020, went on to say that her son, Jack, 28, was a fan of the look.

"My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!" she wrote.

"The verdict is still out!" she added.