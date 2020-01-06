Christie Brinkley is returning to her roots!

The supermodel, 65, has been known for decades as a sun-kissed blonde, but now she is welcoming her natural, silver shade.

It all began when she decided to skip one of her regular coloring appointments.

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home ... as a result I have gone back to my roots … and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold!” Brinkley wrote on Instagram.

She asked fans to weigh in on which look they prefer.

“Sooo what do you think ?” she wrote. “Embrace the silver? or go for the gold?”

Brinkley looked stunning with her silver roots peeking through in December. Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Plenty of fans loved seeing her natural color coming through — including her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook who cheered on her mom from the comments, writing, “Yas silver FOX.”

“Embrace the silver,” another fan commented. “Your real beauty is inside and it’s always been and continues to be reflected outwardly.”

Katie Couric also weighed in with a message of solidarity: “If you do it, I’ll do it!”

But the final word came from legendary celebrity hairstylist Garren, who first worked with Brinkley in the ‘70s.

Brinkley is known for her sunny blond strands. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

“Yes let it grow out and only add a few baby blond highlights. Love the contrast,” he commented on Brinkley’s Instagram post. “It’s cooler.”

“That’s what I was thinking but hearing it from (the) hair Guru authority seals the deal!!!” the supermodel replied. “Thanks Garren!”

Brinkley’s honesty about her hair is especially inspiring at a time when a woman’s decision to rock silver strands can still spark major speculation.

Artist and philanthropist Alexandra Grant made headlines when she sported a full head of gorgeous silver hair on the red carpet with Keanu Reeves last year.

Grant's stunning hair made headlines. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Grant explained why she chooses not to color her hair in an empowering Instagram post.

“I went gray prematurely in my early 20s... and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more,” she wrote. “In my 30s I let my hair turn ‘blonde’... I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age.”