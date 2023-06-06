Christie Brinkley re-creates family pic with son for his birthday – see them now

Christie Brinkley celebrated her only son's 28th birthday with a cute flashback to his childhood and a rare glimpse of him today.

The supermodel and her son, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, re-created a photo from when Jack was a toddler in honor of his special day. Brinkley, 69, shared the then-and-now photos on Instagram on June 4 along with a poem paying tribute to Jack.

"From there to here, in the blink of an eye, you’ve turned into the most wonderful guy!" she wrote. "28 years of adventures and fun , you’re the very best brother and my favorite son!

"Thoughtful kind and wicked smart, what makes me proudest is your beautiful heart!" she continued. "We all love you so much Giacomo! Happy Birthday Jack Paris!"

The throwback shot of Jack as a little boy shows a smiling Christie and Jack in jeans and cream sweaters. The rare photo of an adult Jack has him sporting a denim shirt as his mom wears a denim jacket over her white summer dress and leans on his shoulder.

Jack is the middle of Brinkley's three children. She shares him with ex-husband Richard Taubman, whom she divorced less than a year after Jack was born. Jack was later adopted by Christie's fourth husband, Peter Cook, whom she divorced in 2008.

Brinkley also has daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 37, with music legend Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, with Peter Cook.

The photo for Jack's birthday marked a rare glimpse of Brinkley's son, who stays out of the limelight and rarely posts on social media.

In March, Brinkley shared her son's opinion of photos of her with gray hair that she posted on Instagram.

"The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?" she wrote. "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace. My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out !"