Singer Bebe Rexha says 'let's normalize 165 lbs.' — and fans love her for it

The Grammy-nominated artist is encouraging fans to embrace their bodies.
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

“Sacrifice” singer Bebe Rexha is reminding her fans that beauty doesn’t have a weight limit.

On Tuesday, Rexha shared a TikTok video of herself posing in black lingerie as Nick Minaj’s 2018 hit “Good Form” plays in the background.

“How much do you think I weigh? No one’s business,” Rexha, 31, captioned the clip. “Cause I’m a bad b---- no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

“This makes me feel a lot better! There are not many girls in Hollywood with a tummy like I have but she is very similar to my body type!” one person commented.

Added another, “Thank you so much for giving me confidence.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy-nominated artist encouraged others to embrace the body they have.

“As much as I tried to be that skinny pop-star, like the ones I grew up watching or see now, I can’t seem to do it in a way that feels natural or healthy,” Rexha wrote on Instagram. “I like to eat. I workout. I drink water. I do my best. I follow the rhythm of my body. Even though it gets hard sometimes I show my body love. #EveryBodyIsBeautiful.”

While vacationing in Puerto Rico in 2019, Rexha shared an Instagram of herself in a red bikini and emphasized that the image wasn’t edited.

"I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t," Rexha wrote. “Society can really f--- with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”

But Rexha hasn’t always been confident in her own skin. Early in her career, she felt pressure to look a certain way.

“Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into bootcamp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up,” she told Health in 2020. “I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments — but I just started trying to be nice to myself.”

