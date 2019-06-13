Editor's note: This story discusses a social media post that uses vulgarity “f-----.”

Bebe Rexha knows that being in the limelight often means being in front of the lens of paparazzi. But that doesn't mean she likes it.

It also doesn't mean she's ashamed of what the paparazzi photos show.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated singer made that clear when she shared a less-than-flattering photo alongside a powerful message.

The photo shows Rexha running errands in Los Angeles and not exactly ready for her close-up.

The "Meant to Be" hit-maker wasn't attending an awards show or putting on a performance. She was simply on a shopping run — makeup-free, hair pulled up in a messy topknot and dressed casually in leggings and a tank top.

"I F----- HATE this paparazzi pic of me, but you know what Im posting it cause it’s REAL," she wrote in the accompanying caption on Instagram. "I was buying groceries to make chili and lottery tickets. Btw I won 25 bucks."

And as Rexha recently revealed, showing the world her "real" self is important to her.

In May, the 29-year-old posted a bikini photo while on vacation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, noting that she probably should have "photoshopped" various parts of her body.

Instead, she explained that "society can really f--- with you," so "here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."

Her fans and followers responded positively to what she wrote, just as they have to her latest post.

Bebe Rexha at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

But don't let Rexha's body acceptance messages lead you to believe she's A-OK with all paparazzi photos.

She'd still rather have a say about which "real" photos go public.

As she tweeted Wednesday — while sharing yet another shot from her shopping excursion — "Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out."

Commenters parted ways with her on that point though, countering that there's no "ugliness" to be seen in any of the snapshots.