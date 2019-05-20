Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 8:09 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Bebe Rexha doesn't need Photoshop to feel beautiful, and she's proving it in a pretty powerful way.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a photo of herself rocking a red bikini on Instagram. And she made it clear that the gorgeous shot wasn't edited in the slightest.

"I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t," Rexha wrote. (Note that there's profanity in the caption.)

In an age where photo filters and extreme Photoshop fails are considered commonplace, Rexha acknowledged that her unretouched photo was rare, and underlined the importance of sharing such raw moments.

"Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop," she continued.

Fans seemed to appreciate the singer's honesty and refreshing outlook on body image.

"You're perfect as you are and that self acceptance that you preach is going to help a lot of women that look up to you begin to love themselves," wrote @xchastityax.

Instagram user @wadgod also gave Rexha's post a seal of approval: "You look great. You don't need to do the photoshop crap!"

The singer-songwriter wore a showstopping, ruffled red gown to the Grammys after multiple designers reportedly refused to dress her based on her size. VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

The 29-year-old has previously spoken out about the pressure to stay thin, and most recently revealed she was having a hard time finding a designer to dress her for the Grammys.

"Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY

Rexha certainly isn't alone in her efforts to keep things "real" on social media. Just last week, singer Demi Lovato posted a body positive shot on Instagram.

And many brands like Outdoor Voices are starting to embrace a more authentic view of women in their advertisements.

It's exciting to see Rexha embrace her body and all the beauty that comes with it.