April 9, 2019, 12:36 PM GMT / Updated April 9, 2019, 5:18 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

For the past few years, Weekend TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones has wanted to make good on her New Year’s resolution to eat better. But like so many of us, the months and years slipped by without much change.

“I think it was 2017 and I was like 'My theme for the year is going to be eat clean in 2017.' Then in 2018, I was with Jenna Bush Hager and she was like ‘What’s your theme for this year?’ And I was like, ‘Eat clean in 2018!’ And then the joke was ‘OK Sheinelle, every year you’ve failed. It’s 2019, next year, ‘Eat clean in 2020’ doesn’t rhyme,” Jones told TODAY.

Sheinelle Jones said the 28-day plant-based, vegan meal plan Plantable has made her more mindful of what she eats. What's more, she enjoys the meals! Marguerite Ward/TODAY

After that well-intentioned poke from motivating colleagues, Sheinelle became determined to change. It wasn’t so much about losing weight, as it was feeling better physically and mentally.

“It was more about feeling clean,” the mom of three said.

She tried the popular keto diet, which Al Roker swears by, but found that it wasn't doable for her life.

“The challenge is, I’ve tried other things before. I know I’m not doing the keto thing. I like carbs. I’m also not good at depriving myself,” Sheinelle said, adding that she is partial to snacks and sugar.

So when she heard about Plantable from a friend — the 28-day plant-based, vegan diet — she decided to give it a try.

What is Plantable?

The plan gives customers lunch and dinner options, which are handmade in Brooklyn by a team of chefs (who are trained at the Natural Gourmet Institute in New York), as well as coaching by text, email or phone call anytime.

A sample meal from Plantable: a veggie burder with roasted sweet potato and parsnip fries. Courtesy of Plantable

The food, which is sourced locally when possible, has zero added sugar or refined grains.

“For me the benefits of a plant-based diet work for my digestive health and for my mindfulness — those were my two number one goals,” she added.

Sheinelle’s been on the plan for a few weeks now and is feeling great. In her words, the difference in her energy level is “night and day.”

“I thought I felt fine before, but now I realize ... if I kind of veer off of it one weekend, I wake up in the morning, the next morning, and my body’s like ‘Why did you do that?’” she joked.

How does the plan work?

The cost for Plantable’s 28-day “reboot” program is $175 per week, or about $25 per day (which comes out to $12.50 for each of the two meals you get per day). It is available nationwide.

Customers can choose their two daily hand-cooked meals, which are shipped frozen, or have them pre-selected by the Plantable team.

Sheinelle loves how the meals are easy to heat up, and are tasty, too.

So far, she doesn’t see herself going back to her old ways. She plans to purchase a la carte Plantable meals to help supplement her daily diet, which is rich in vegetables and whole, unprocessed foods, as well as food that has little added sugar.

“It’s teaching me a new way to eat,” she said. “For my oatmeal, I chop up some banana and add raisins. I used to add in sugar.”

Even better, her family is on board with the new plan. Her kids, daughter Clara and twin boys Uche and Kayin, particularly love kale chips and sweet potato fries.

“I’ve learned it is not all about calories for my body. Everybody is different. I think there’s no one size fits all when it comes to being healthy,” she said.

While you should consult with your doctor before changing your diet, Plantable founder Nadja Pinnavaia, said people who have tried Plantable have seen a reduction in their LDL cholesterol and a decrease in their waistline, among other benefits.

She hopes her business helps people stave off chronic illness and enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

“When eating a whole food, plant-based diet filled with whole grains, beans, vegetables, nuts and seeds it is easy to meet (daily) protein requirements because protein is found naturally in all of these sources,” Pinnavaia told TODAY.

Jones said she was impressed by the quality of the food and is proud to soon be able to say she wrapped up a full month of healthy eating.

“After it’s over, that’s one month of the twelve. One day at a time. And from a personal perspective, I can actually say that I accomplished it. It’s mind over matter.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct cost of the Reboot plan.