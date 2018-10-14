Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sheinelle Jones, the energetic Weekend TODAY anchor, is getting things done! The 40-year-old busy mom of three shared her hectic week's schedule in an Instagram post yesterday, and her to-do list will have you feeling tired just reading it.

She started the week off by sitting in with Hoda on the TODAY show, later attending a vigil for some of the victims who died in the horrific limo accident in upstate New York that killed 20. It was clearly a week that brought a wide range of emotions.

Later in the week her travels took her to Boston for a photo shoot with Alma Wahlberg (mom of Mark Wahlberg and matriarch of the Wahlburgers), then headed back to New York where she finished the week marking International Day of the Girl with former first lady Michelle Obama.

Through it all, she rushed to pick up her kids, Kayin, 8, and twins Uche and Clara Josephine, 5, from school. When she couldn't be there another day, she got a little help from her friends.

While most people aren't traveling the country on a daily basis, so many parents can relate to being pulled in a dozen different directions. We have a feeling, however, that the TODAY anchor wouldn't have it any other way. (OK, maybe she could live without the occasional packing mistake of forgetting to pack a new outfit.)

Of course, she has help raising her family from husband Uche Ojeh, a managing partner at a consulting firm. (They celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary!)

Sheinelle must have gotten some shut-eye on her flight back to Manhattan because later that same day, she posted a series of pics with her son at a food festival breakfast event to benefit the nonprofit No Kid Hungry.

It was very cool to see Sheinelle get her son in on the action, showing us how to make work and family life coincide in the best possible way!

We can't wait to see what Sheinelle is up to next, but here's hoping she gets to sneak in a Sunday nap!