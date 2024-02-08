Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial draws criticism over peanut butter allergy joke

The latest Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial has some people talking.

On Feb. 6, TODAY exclusively revealed the food delivery service's new ad that features "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, as well as David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll and Usher. The premise has a running joke about their forgetfulness as Uber Eats reminds viewers that its services go beyond food.

Now, a portion of the spot has prompted backlash from the Food Allergy & Research Education (FARE) organization, a non-profit organization focused on food allergy awareness.

During one scene, a man is seen eating a spoonful of peanut butter out of a jar while reading the label.

"There's peanuts in peanut butter?" he asks while his face is showing signs of an allergic reaction with one eye swelling and his skin breaking out in hives. "Oh, it's the primary ingredient."

Uber Eats allergy commercial draws controversy

FARE released a statement on social media Feb. 7 expressing its disappointment in the joke.

"We are incredibly disappointed by Uber Eats use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke," the statement reads on Instagram. "Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Tell @ubereats and @nfl that enough is enough. 📣 Awareness is key to driving change!"

In an additional statement, FARE CEO Dr. Sung Poblete said: "We ask the entertainment industry and the sports industry to watch FARE’s documentary and learn why this disease is so devastating. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough."

What has been the reaction from viewers?

People on social media also called out Uber Eats for poking fun, saying that an allergic reaction to food can be dangerous in real life. Some suggested that Uber Eats remove the scene from their ad.

"The peanut allergy joke in the @UberEats Super Bowl commercial needs to be edited out! It does not take peanut allergies seriously. This commercial is making it worse for allergy sufferers, and it is dangerous to make a joke out of a life threatening allergy," one person tweeted.

"You had a really great commercial til the peanut allergy guy. How about you switch him out with a guy who forgets he’s diabetic and doesn’t take his insulin, or a soldier who has PTSD and forgets his medication?? Nope those wouldn’t be funny either would they? Edit the commercial," another person wrote.

Another added, "Not so funny if you have a child with a peanut allergy. Terribly insensitive to make a joke out of a life threatening allergy."

"You have a few days. Cut the peanut butter allergy joke right now — kids die from this crap," a user tweeted, adding, "The rest of the ad is funny. That is just cruel."

One person also mentioned the 25-year-old dancer from the U.K. who died last month after eating mislabeled cookies purchased at a supermarket.

"Hey @UberEats Remember the recent death of dancer Órla Baxendale who died from her peanut allergy? Really disappointed to hear about your Super Bowl commercial that will make a joke about peanut allergies," user August Maturo wrote. "Millions of us have this condition and I can assure you, there is nothing funny about it. Just ask Órla’s parents."

"Food allergies are no joke," wrote TikTok-famous allergist Dr. Zachary Rubin in the caption of a video about the ad. "Imagery such as this Super Bowl commercial only trivializes food allergies and makes it easier for people to not take it seriously. Pop culture and mainstream media needs to move past these jokes so that people have a better understanding of food allergies."

A spokesperson for Uber Eats did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

When will the Uber Eats commercial air?

The first look debuted exclusively on TODAY on Feb. 6 but will also air during the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.