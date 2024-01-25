A 25-year-old professional dancer from the U.K. died earlier this month after eating mislabeled cookies purchased at a Connecticut Stew Leonard's supermarket.

The woman, Órla Baxendale, had moved to New York City to pursue her career in dancing, her family's lawyers said in a statement, according to NBC New York. Baxendale died due to anaphylactic shock as a result of a severe allergic reaction to peanuts in the Florentine cookies, which were not listed on the ingredients label, the statement said.

“Órla’s family, devastated by this unimaginable loss, wishes to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support and tributes from around the world.” the statement said. “She was a radiant and brave soul who pursued her dreams relentlessly, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.”

Stew Leonard's has since recalled its vanilla and chocolate Florentine cookies, made by wholesaler Cookies United, for undeclared peanuts and eggs.

Recalled Florentine cookies sold at Stew Leonard's. Stew Leonard’s

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced the recall on Jan. 23 and noted that one person — an individual in their 20s who consumed the cookies at a social gathering in Connecticut — had died in relation to the recall. The person has since been identified as Baxendale.

The cookies were sold in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, between Nov. 6 and Dec. 31, 2023, and have a best buy date of Jan. 5, 2024, according to the state's recall notice. Customers with nut allergies should bring the cookies back to the store for a full refund, Stew Leonard's said.

The Connecticut DCP said it worked with Stew Leonard's to remove all baked goods from Cookies United from all Connecticut locations "out of an abundance of caution." The agency, along with state and local health officials, the Food and Drug Administration, and Stew Leonard's, is investigating the cause of the error and if any other products were involved and for sale in other stores, the notice said.

Stew Leonards has alleged that Cookies United did not alert the grocery store to the change in ingredients, whereas a lawyer for Cookies United alleged that the company sent emails to Stew Leonard's employees back in July notifying them of the ingredient change, NBC New York reported.

Baxendale's death is a tragic reminder of how serious food allergies can be — and the challenges that people with those allergies face when purchasing food.

"I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies," Dr. Manisha Juthani, commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said in a statement. "I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again."

Food allergies can be severe

By law, companies must clearly identify any of the nine major food allergens contained in their food products, the FDA explains.

Those allergens are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans and sesame, which was recognized as the ninth major allergen in April 2021. These allergens are thought to be responsible for the vast majority of food allergies and severe allergic reactions to food in the U.S., the FDA says.

According to the Mayo Clinic, food allergy symptoms can include:

Tingling or itching sensation in the mouth

Hives, eczema or itching on the skin

Trouble breathing, wheezing or congestion

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting or belly pain

Swelling in the lips, tongue, face or throat

Lightheadedness, dizziness or fainting

These symptoms usually appear within minutes to two hours of eating the offending food. In rare cases, the symptom may be delayed and not show up for several hours, the Mayo Clinic says.

If you have symptoms like these that don't progress any further, you should see a doctor or allergist for a diagnosis. And, if they determine that you have an allergy, they'll provide guidance on how to handle exposures in the future.

In its most severe form, a food allergy can lead to a life-threatening condition called anaphylaxis, which occurs when the airways swell.

Symptoms of anaphylaxis constitute a medical emergency and may include:

Tightening or constriction of the airways

A swollen lump sensation in the throat that makes it hard to swallow

A rapid pulse

Shock, with a serious drop in blood pressure

Lightheadedness, dizziness or loss of consciousness

In the event of an allergic reaction like this, people should use epinephrine — commonly referred to as an EpiPen — to alleviate the symptoms.

“Epinephrine is the first line treatment for anaphylaxis in both children and adults,” Dr. Wesley Sublett, allergist and chair of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Anaphylaxis Committee, told TODAY.com previously. “It should be administered as soon as anaphylaxis is recognized to prevent the progression to life-threatening symptoms.”

In some cases, a flood of chemicals released by the immune system sends the body into anaphylactic shock. This causes a life-threatening drop in blood pressure, and as the airways swell, breathing may be shut off, the Mayo Clinic says.

Prompt treatment with epinephrine is key in the event of anaphylaxis, followed by a trip to the emergency department.

“If faced with symptoms consistent with anaphylaxis, remember, ‘epi first, epi fast,’" Sublett said.