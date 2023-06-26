Jamie Foxx’s co-star Porscha Coleman shares update on his health after hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is continuing to heal and recover from the illness that sent him to the hospital in April. Porscha Coleman, his co-star from “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” told Entertainment Tonight at the BET awards that the actor is taking things easy.

“Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing is how Foxx should be doing it,” she told ET. “He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back.”

On April 12, 2023, one of Foxx’s representatives told NBC News that Foxx had been hospitalized a day earlier in Atlanta.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” his representative said.

At the time, Corinne Foxx, the actor's daughter, also shared on Instagram that Foxx had experienced a “medical complication.” On May 3, 2023, Foxx thanked fans for their support via Instagram.

“Appreciate all the love,” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

The "Just Mercy" star has kept his illness and recovery private, and speculation flourished with some assuming his health worsened. A month after it was announced that Foxx had been hospitalized, Corinne Foxx corrected misinformation about her dad’s health.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

@corinnefoxx via Instagram

Coleman told Entertainment Tonight that she’s not shocked by Foxx being tight-lipped about his condition.

“One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy," she said. "If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low.”

She told the outlet she enjoyed working with him on their Netflix show and looks forward to his return to acting and music.

“He’s just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever’s on the paper, he’s not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared. When Jamie is going somewhere, you better go right there with him,” she said. “He’s doing great, and he’ll be back, trust and believe. He’s got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I’m excited. I love you, Foxx.”