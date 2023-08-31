Post Malone says this change helped him lose 55 pounds. See his transformation

Post Malone is showing off the results of his latest lifestyle changes.

The “Circles” singer — whose real name is Austin Richard Post — shared a full-body mirror selfie of his trim figure to Instagram on Aug. 28.

In the snap, he wears an all-black outfit, complete with cowboy boots, a statement belt buckle and baseball cap.

Post Malone has credited his weight loss to cutting out soda and being back on the stage. During an Aug. 8 appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the “Sunflower” singer said he was down 55 pounds, going from 240 lbs. to 185 lbs.

“Shows, soda,” he said about what helped him lose weight. “Soda is so bad. It’s so bad, but it’s so good. I’ll have a soda. I’m a bad boy and I’ll have a Monster energy (drink).”

He said that after having “a great show,” he would indulge in his soda cravings.

“I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice,” he said.

Post Malone cutting back on the soda is yet another one of his lifestyle changes he’s made this year. The singer revealed in April that he’s "never felt healthier” after welcoming his baby girl in 2022.

In his Instagram post, he said he wanted to clarify that his weight loss was not due to drug use, writing, “i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

At the time, he said his next step was to give up “smokes and brews.” He also added that his brain was “ in a super dope place” and was “the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

In April 2022, UCLA Health Drs. Elizabeth Ko and Eve Glazier stated that drinking soda was linked to many adverse health conditions, including "obesity, poor blood sugar control and diabetes. Recent studies have found an association with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease."

Additionally, Ko and Glazier noted that research shows that having at least one soda per day "measurably increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes." Diet sodas are "not any better," they wrote, as the drinks can increase hunger and disrupt metabolism.

Post Malone had previously experienced health issues. In September 2022, he canceled his show in Boston after having difficulty breathing, which sent him to the hospital.

The artist has been on his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour since July 8. As of now, the tour runs until Dec. 3.