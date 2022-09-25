Post Malone says he’s hospitalized after feeling ‘stabbing pain’ and difficulty breathing

Post Malone had another setback during his “Twelve Carat” tour. The 27-year-old rapper announced that he would have to cancel his Boston show after having difficulty breathing.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 24 that he went to the hospital after feeling “stabbing pain” while breathing. He began by telling his fans in Boston that he loves them so much, before explaining why he couldn’t perform that night at TD Garden.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the singer wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He continued, “We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”

Malone apologized for the cancellation and noted that their ticket would be valid for a reschedule date.

“I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” he concluded, adding, “I’m so sorry. — Love Austy.”

According to NBC Boston, fans outside TD Garden were both sympathetic and upset.

“I cried a little… I was very upset,” one woman said, per the outlet.

“Post, I’m angry. I had to get a babysitter to watch both of my kids. My wife is over there too, you know what I mean and you canceled so now,” one man said. “I don’t even know what to do.”

As of Sunday, Sept. 25, Malone has yet to share an update on his health status. The news of his hospitalization comes over a week after he took a nasty fall during his St. Louis show on Sept. 17. While performing at Enterprise Center, the artist fell through a hole and dropped to the ground.

In video shared by @thetalkofshame, he can be seen on the floor, squirming in pain. Malone reportedly returned to the stage to finish his set.

The “Better Now” singer later shared an updated in a video posted on Twitter, saying how he had “just got back from the hospital” and was “good.”

“They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kickin’ a-- on the tour.” he continued. “I just wanted to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show. And next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

He thanked his fans for their support “even though I got my a-- kicked by myself.”

Malone kicked off his current tour on Sept. 10 in Omaha, Nebraska. It is scheduled to conclude Nov. 16 in Los Angeles. His next scheduled concert is on Sept. 27 in Cleveland, Ohio. At this time, it is unknown if the concert will go on as scheduled.