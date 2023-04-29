Post Malone credits 'dad life' for his dramatic weight loss

Post Malone says he's made some lifestyle changes since welcoming his baby girl, now feeling "healthier than ever."

In an Instagram post from Antwerp, Belgium on April 28, the 27-year-old, whose birth name is Austin Richard Post, said he's been receiving questions about his recent performances and weight loss, which he wanted to clarify was not due to drug use.

"i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he captioned a shirtless photo laying on a bed beside cowboy boots. "i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel."

The "Better Now" singer said the next step in his health journey is giving up "smokes and brews," but that might not happen as quickly with Post joking that he's a "patient man."

Post added that he's been in the studio lately, working on new music that he plans to share. He thanked fans for their patience and support, saying "you make my heart beat."

"i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time," he continued. "if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f------ crushing it."

Post has yet to share photos of his daughter, but subtly announced that he was a newly-minted father during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” in June 2022.

After the singer and rapper referred to kissing his "baby girl," host Howard Stern interjected to ask, "What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?"

Post confirmed he was officially a father and explained why he was keeping the big news under wraps: “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions. That’s it.”

Speaking to TMZ on his girlfriend's pregnancy in May 2022, Post said, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

During his “Twelve Carat” tour in 2022, Post had a couple health scares that temporarily prevented him from performing.

During a September concert in St. Louis, Missouri, Post suddenly tripped and fell through a hole in the stage. In a video, he appeared to be screaming in pain before medics rushed over to help.

According to @thetalkofshame on Instagram, Post returned to finish his set and apologized to fans. An audience member then handed him a beer, he took a swig and continued performing, she wrote.

About a week later, he had to cancel his Boston concert at TD Garden after experiencing a “stabbing pain” and difficulty breathing, which sent him to the hospital.

“I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “I’m so sorry. — Love Austy.”