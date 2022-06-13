Post Malone is now a father and an engaged man.

The 26-year-old rapper shared the news about the two big changes in his life during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday.

Post Malone, who is promoting his new album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” subtly revealed to the radio show host that he has welcomed a baby girl.

“I woke up at 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went to play some video games,” the musician said during the sit-down.

Howard Stern interjected and asked, “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend, or you have a baby?”

The singer and rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, then confirmed that he is now a father.

“That’s been on the QT though,” Stern replied. “We didn’t know you had a daughter, right? You keep all that quiet.”

Post Malone laughed and explained, “Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions. That’s it.”

He did not mention the exact day his daughter was born.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Later in the interview, Stern inquired about the “Rockstar” rapper’s relationship status.

“Is she your girlfriend or your wife at this point?” the comedian wondered, referring to Post Malone’s relationship.

Post Malone simply replied, “She is my fiancée.”

He did not reveal the identity of his love.

Despite being a successful Grammy-nominated musician with more than 22 million followers on Instagram, Post Malone has managed to keep his personal life very private.

Last month, he casually announced that his girlfriend was pregnant while speaking with TMZ.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he said at the time. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

While his rep confirmed the pregnancy news to TODAY, the rep did not mention the name of Post Malone’s fiancée.

The songwriter has never publicly posted about his relationship on social media.

One thing fans do know about Post Malone is that he has a home in Utah where he makes music.

More than three years ago — around the time when his music career skyrocketed after the release of his second album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys” — Post Malone moved from Los Angeles to Utah.

His father, Rich Post, recently told Billboard that the change “was a big sigh of relief for the parental figures.”

In the same feature story about Post Malone, the rapper also opened up about surrounding himself with people he can trust as he navigates the music industry.

“It’s so hard,” he said. “You lose a lot of the artist nowadays because a lot of people have so many genius ideas, but you lose a lot of that through everything that might happen with the business side — and you lose a little bit of yourself. Every time you change your art and your way of thinking for someone else’s, that takes a little piece of yourself off every time. I feel like I’m trying to rebuild.”