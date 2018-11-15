Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

From “The Late Late Show” to early early workout!

On Wednesday's “Late Late Show,” host James Corden joined Mark Wahlberg for one of the actor's infamous pre-dawn workouts.

Perhaps the only thing that got toned was our funny bone.

Wahlberg went viral in September when he shared his daily schedule, which includes waking up at 2:30 in the morning and then working out from 3:40-5:15 a.m., an activity that has been dubbed “The 4 a.m. Club” for those who take part.

Corden, 40, woke up at 2:25 a.m. and, as you might imagine, was not exactly looking forward to breaking a sweat with Wahlberg. While reading through Wahlberg's itinerary and noting that it was Wahlberg's time to pray, Corden quipped, “I'm praying that he cancels.”

A bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Wahlberg, 47, greeted Corden at his home gym. Corden marveled at how early it was. “Isn't it nice and peaceful, though, when you get up (early)?” Wahlberg replied.

“I was more peaceful when I was flat-out asleep,” Corden said. “I was completely peaceful.”

The duo then did some light stretching to get ready, during which time Corden mused, “I don't even know if I'm still awake or if this is some sort of weird dream.”

Wahlberg further justified the need to remain fit when he explained he does it for his kids, particularly his daughters Ella, 15, and Grace, 8.

“When the girls get older the boys start coming over, ringing the bell. You gotta be ready!” the “Instant Family” star said. “There's a whole other fight in front of you.”

Corden didn’t flinch, firing back with, “I'll just say I know Mark Wahlberg. So don't mess with me because I'll call him, he'll come over, provided it's before 5 p.m. Otherwise, he'll be asleep.”

Wahlberg then put Corden through his paces with an intense workout that's exhausting just to watch.

While doing some lunges, Corden hit his stride, declaring, “Now I feel like we're in a boy band and I'm enjoying it" before he broke out into “Everybody (Backstreet's Back)” by Backstreet Boys.

Corden also presented Wahlberg with T-shirts with their images on them he had made up commemorating their time at the “4 a.m. Club.” Corden pretended to be mystified after Wahlberg noted, “You look a little more jacked than me.”

When Wahlberg said that they had just finished the warmup, Corden said, “I'm out” and joked he'll return the next day at midnight to “get a couple of hours in before you wake up.”

After Corden left, Wahlberg said, “Just make sure he doesn't throw up in my bathroom.”

While the daily schedule has become legendary, Wahlberg does dispute some of it. During a recent interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, he shot down the notion that he spends 90 minutes cleaning himself. “There's no hour-and-a-half shower,” he said. “I probably take about a five- to seven-minute shower.”