Mark Wahlberg shared his daily schedule and we're exhausted just reading it

You don't get action-star abs by sleeping in.

If you have any doubts about that, just take a look at Mark Wahlberg's workout-packed daily routine, which has him waking up only a couple hours after most people go to bed.

Of course, it's no surprise to learn Wahlberg is a busy man. After all, he's an actor, producer, entrepreneur and father of four.

But his version of busy means two meals, a workout, a shower, a round of golf and a snack — all before 8 a.m.

2:30 a.m. wake up

2:45 a.m. prayer time

3:15 a.m. breakfast

3:40 - 5:15 a.m. workout

5:30 a.m. post-workout meal

6:00 a.m. shower

7:30 a.m. golf

8:00 a.m. snack

9:30 a.m. cryo chamber recovery

10:30 a.m. snack

11:00 family time / meetings / work calls

1:00 p.m. lunch

2:00 p.m. meetings / work calls

3:00 p.m. pick up kids @ school

3:30 p.m. snack

4:00 p.m. workout #2

5:00 p.m. shower

5:30 p.m. dinner / family time

7:30 p.m. bedtime

The schedule, which Wahlberg shared in an Instagram story earlier this week, kicks off at 2:30 a.m. and keeps him running (and working and snacking and squeezing in a little family) until he finally drops at 7:30 p.m.

Where's the TV time? Staring blankly at his phone time? Or even just free-time time? Those things don't seem to exist in his world.

In fact, the closest thing to a break the 47-year-old gets all day is his mid-morning stop in a cryotherapy chamber to ease his no-doubt aching muscles.

That daily schedule isn't written in stone though. Other factors, like filming, mean the "Mile 22" star has to be somewhat flexible with his routine.

For instance, back in January, he was getting an extra hour of sleep with a 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. day that only featured two hours of workouts "7 days a week."

Whew!