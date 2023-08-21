Tori Spelling posts photo of herself with a hospital band: ‘4th day here’

After supporting her children through several bouts of hospitalization this year, Tori Spelling appears to be experiencing her own.

On Aug. 20, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a photo of herself wearing a hospital band to her Instagram story. In the picture, Spelling also had an IV attached to her hand.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much…” she wrote over the picture.

The 50-year-old actor added, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way.”

Spelling did not share more details about her apparent hospitalization, including the cause. Representatives for Spelling did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for further comment.

Tori Spelling shares a health update to her Instagram story. @torispelling / Instagram

Just over a week before sharing the photo of her hospital band, Spelling had posted photos of her smiling and enjoying the summer with her children.

On Aug. 10, she uploaded a carousel of photos of the family taking a road trip together and visiting the beach.

“As long as we have each other,” she captioned the slideshow.

McDermott did not appear in the snaps.

He announced on his Instagram in June that he and Spelling were separating after 17 years of marriage. However, he later removed the post and has not commented on their relationship status since then.

2023 has brought several health struggles for Tori Spelling's family

The mother of five’s apparent hospitalization comes several months after her kids were hospitalized for various ailments. In January, she shared that three of her five children were hospitalized in a span of two weeks.

Then in May, Spelling revealed on Instagram that several of her children were taken to the hospital due to ongoing sickness from mold in their family home.

She shared a photo of her waiting in a hospital room with three of her kids.

“Let’s talk about MOLD…,” she wrote in the caption. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

She said she decided to check for mold after 10-year-old son Finn and 6-year-old son Beau were “sleeping all day” and feeling dizzy.

In addition to Finn and Beau, Spelling also shares 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella and 11-year-old Hattie with McDermott.

Inspectors found “extreme mold” in their house, Spelling said at the time.

“We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT,” Spelling added.

She told her followers it would be difficult to find another place to live that would accommodate all seven of them as they recovered.

A week later, she returned to the platform and asked her Instagram followers for help locating a lawyer about the mold.

“Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years,” she wrote on her Instagram story May 17.

She continued, “My kids (are) so sick and can’t get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed.”