Tori Spelling's kids: All about her 5 children with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is a proud mom of five.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shares two daughters and three sons with Dean McDermott, whom she married in 2006.

Spelling, who turned 50 in May, often shares sweet moments with her kids on social media. For Easter, the family visited the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in California.

“Happy Easter xo. Desert is magical for all," Spelling captioned a snap from the holiday.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with four of their five children: Stella, Beau, Finn and Hattie. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for LuskinOIC

She's also been open about her children's health struggles, including their continued sickness from mold in her family's home. In May, Spelling shared on Instagram that she took her youngest kids to urgent care after they were sick for months.

"We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again," she wrote in a lengthy post about the mold.

The "True Tori" star is also proud of her blended family with McDermott. McDermott shares a 24-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. The family also often posts with Eustace’s teen daughter, Lola, who recently graduated from high school.

Back in December, the group attended a Disney on Ice event in Los Angeles.

“Our complete beautiful inside and out blended family. And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at," Spelling captioned a photo from the event.

"It’s a family holiday tradition we love," she added.

On June 17, McDermott, 56, said on Instagram in a now-deleted post that he and Spelling decided to "go our separate ways" after more than 17 years of marriage.

Read on for more information about Spelling's five children with McDermott.

Liam McDermott

Spelling and McDermott welcomed their first child, a son named Liam, in March 2007.

On March 13, she celebrated his 16th birthday with a sweet tribute to her "oldest baby."

"My Liam Aaron made me a mother for the first time," she wrote in the post. "The moment I knew he was growing inside me my whole life changed. For the better. I knew I’d never be alone."

She also shared a slideshow, set to Pink Floyd's "Eclipse," with photos of her firstborn from over the years, including when Liam was just a smiling baby.

She also shared her nickname for her eldest son: "Monkey."

"And, then just like that I blinked and you are now 16. Taller than me. Taking care of me in so many ways. Protecting me. I have to stand on my tippy toes to hug you. But, you’ll forever be my baby," she wrote.

She also called Liam her "stoic" one when she opened up about having to take three of her five children to the hospital within a two week span. On Jan. 20, she shared in an Instagram story that Liam was hospitalized because a “viral infection triggered severe migraine and neck pain.”

“Never seen him in this much pain in his life," she said.

Stella McDermott

Spelling and McDermott had their first daughter in June 2008, named Stella.

Spelling celebrated Stella, or "Buggy" as she calls her on Instagram, with an elaborate 15th birthday party for her friends in West Hollywood.

In the caption of Spelling's post, the proud mom described Stella as a "baker, Master Chef winner, crochet wizard, designer, DIY dream, makeup master, fashionista, and extreme animal lover."

She also expressed how proud she is of Stella's resilience.

Shortly before turning 15, Stella was diagnosed with a rare type of migraine, a hemiplegic migraine. The condition results in weakness on one side the body and can often cause sensation loss and visual or speech impairment.

In 2021, Spelling shared that her teen daughter experienced headaches, stomach pain and panic attacks due to the "horrific" incidents at school.

"Despite bullying in many areas of your life you continue lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere," the proud mom wrote in the birthday tribute.

The celebrations for Stella's birthday continued with a family trip to Beverly Hills, with Spelling posting a sweet video highlighting some of the special moments.

“Beverly Hills that’s where I was born to be…love our family time at our home away from home,” Spelling wrote in the video’s caption.

But, just hours after Spelling's post, McDermott announced in a now-deleted post on Instagram, that he and Spelling were splitting after 17 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

McDermott and Spelling have yet to respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on their reported split.

Hattie McDermott

In October 2011, Spelling and McDermott welcomed their second little girl, Hattie.

At the time, the mom said she was “110 percent sure” she was having a boy.

Hattie celebrated her 11th birthday with an "adorably spooky Halloween"-themed party, complete with a haunted house cake, ghost cookies and a skeleton piñata.

In addition to behind-the-scenes videos from the festivities, Spelling shared a sweet multi-generational picture of herself, her mom, Candy, and Hattie.

"Celebrating Hattie’s 11th birthday what a sight. — Three generations of strong, creative, crafty women unite. — The Grandma, the mother, the daughter alike…," Spelling wrote in her witchy caption.

Finn McDermott

After a difficult pregnancy, Spelling welcomed her fourth child, son Finn, in August 2012.

In a 2021 post for Finn, she called her now 10-year-old son her "miracle baby." During her pregnancy, Spelling was hospitalized and on bed rest after being diagnosed with placenta previa, which occurs when the placenta covers the cervix leading to internal bleeding.

"We fought together for survival and he’s my warrior! The word manifestation was truly just a word to me till I watched first hand how what you truly fight for and believe in can be manifested," she wrote in the sweet post.

Finn celebrated his 10th birthday with an epic "Stranger Things"-themed party.

"Friends Don’t Lie~ 011 except Finn is 010!" Spelling wrote in the caption, referencing one of Millie Bobby Brown's lines in the Netflix show.

Beau McDermott

Spelling and McDermott's youngest child, Beau, was born in March 2017.

In a post for his 6th birthday, Spelling called Beau "the light and soul of our entire family."

In the touching tribute, set to John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy," she said she knew Beau "was the last," adding that she loves "the journey of pregnancy so much."

"But knowing Beau in the physical sense for 6 years now it all makes perfect sense. He completes all of us. He is so special. So kind. So smart. And, so darn funny!" she wrote for her "Beau Beau Bear."

Spelling has been protective of her youngest son's image. When Beau was 4, Spelling called out paparazzi who gathered to photograph her son outside his preschool.

“I’m pissed!” Spelling said on Instagram in November 2021. “It’s one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children’s schools! Too far!”

Back in January, shortly before his 6th birthday, Spelling shared that Beau was born with one kidney.

In a photo posted to her Instagram story, she showed Beau getting a medical scan to evaluate his kidney function.

“Our little... he’s so brave,” she wrote. “He’s ok! He was born with one kidney that doesn’t completely empty so he’s having his renal scan done today.”