Tori Spelling says daughter Stella is 'not great' as she battles rare type of migraine

Tori Spelling’s 14-year-old daughter, Stella, is still struggling in the wake of a recent hospital visit in which she was diagnosed with a rare type of migraine.

In fact, according to the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, the teen returned to the ER just days after her first visit.

Spelling visited SiriusXM’s "Jeff Lewis Live" on Jan. 19, and when asked how Stella is doing, the mom of five said, “Not great," before going on to offer a full update.

“She went to the ER, now twice,” Spelling said. “She was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine."

In addition to typical the headache symptoms, hemiplegic migraines also include weakness on one side the body and often cause sensation loss and visual or speech impairment.

"One side of you goes numb. It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be," Spelling explained. “Her left arm went completely numb. She couldn’t lift it, then half of her throat, then her mouth, so it looked like she had had a stroke.”

(L-R) Tori Spelling, Stella McDermott, Beau Dean McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, and Liam Aaron McDermott attend "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

The 49-year-old — who also shares daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, with husband Dean McDermott —explained that in Stella’s case, the condition is hereditary.

"I get migraines, but (hemiplegic migraine) actually doesn’t run in my family," Spelling noted. "I found out it runs in Dean’s family."

She went on to explain that, while Stella's migraines "broke" during each of her hospital visits, some symptoms still linger, including dizziness and nausea.

"So she’s going to a neurologist at Children’s Hospital L.A.,” the concerned parent added.

In Spelling's previous update about daughter’s bout with hemiplegic migraine, which she shared to her Instagram stories almost a week before her sit down with Lewis, Spelling wrote that Stella had been "feeling much better" after the first incident.

But it left mom shaken.

Tori Spelling shares an update on her daughter after she was hospitalized. @torispelling on Instagram

“It can be terrifying if you don’t know what’s happening or about this type of migraine,” Spelling added.