Health & Wellness

The exercise plan that will help you 'Trim Before the Turkey'

TODAY

Put down that pumpkin spice latte and grab your workout gear. Fall is a great time to shape up before the holidays.

If you’re like most people, you always gain a few pounds between Thanksgiving and the New Year, so TODAY wants to help you be proactive and get trim before the turkey so you can enjoy the pumpkin pie guilt-free this year!

TODAY

Part of that is an intense exercise plan with personal trainer Will Weber. Here’s the Day 1 workout — he’ll have three days in all, so keep watching TODAY for the next installment. Weber wants you to do these exercises 16-20 times in order, then repeat the whole routine three times. It’s a lot, but it works! And you only have to work out three days of the week.

Day 1

Legs

• Squats (assisted/resisted)

Standing with your feet hip width apart, sit back as low as possible. For the “assisted” version, use a structure or band to help with going down and up. For the “resisted” version, add a weight in your hands to challenge the legs more.

Weighted leg extensions

Sitting in a chair, pinch a weight between your feet and extend your legs straight out in front of you.

Straight leg dead lift

With your legs hip width apart, bend only at the hips by shifting your butt back. While keeping your legs and back straight, pick up a weight then straighten back up by squeezing your glutes.

Slider squats

From a standing position, with one food on a slider plate, slide out into a sumo-like stance, then drag your feet together without lifting your feet off the ground.

Upper Body

Counter push-up

With your hands placed at the edge of a counter about shoulder width apart, lower yourself to the counter then press back up.

Cable or band row

Attach a band to a rigid body like a pole, then grab the band from the other end and pull it into your body. Keep your feet set in a staggered stance.

Band tri-extension

Grip each side of the band and set it behind your head. Starting with both hands at 90 degrees, punch the hands outward.

Hammer curls

Using a small weight, keep your hands in a neutral position and bring them to your shoulders and back down.

Core

Leg tuck kick-out

Lying on a mat, start with your legs straight out, then tuck them to the chest and kick straight up. Lower your legs to the starting position.

Lying heel touches

Lying on a mat and placing your heels close to your butt, tilt your body side to side while tapping your heels with your hands.

Lying windshield wipers

Lying on a mat with your knees tucked in, rotate you knees from one side to the other without removing your shoulders from the mat.

Keep watching TODAY for details about Day 2 and 3 of Weber's exercise plan!

