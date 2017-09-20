share tweet pin email

Put down that pumpkin spice latte and grab your workout gear. Fall is a great time to shape up before the holidays.

If you’re like most people, you always gain a few pounds between Thanksgiving and the New Year, so TODAY wants to help you be proactive and get trim before the turkey so you can enjoy the pumpkin pie guilt-free this year!

Part of that is an intense exercise plan with personal trainer Will Weber. Here’s the Day 1 workout — he’ll have three days in all, so keep watching TODAY for the next installment. Weber wants you to do these exercises 16-20 times in order, then repeat the whole routine three times. It’s a lot, but it works! And you only have to work out three days of the week.

Day 1

Legs

• Squats (assisted/resisted)

Standing with your feet hip width apart, sit back as low as possible. For the “assisted” version, use a structure or band to help with going down and up. For the “resisted” version, add a weight in your hands to challenge the legs more.

• Weighted leg extensions

Sitting in a chair, pinch a weight between your feet and extend your legs straight out in front of you.

• Straight leg dead lift

With your legs hip width apart, bend only at the hips by shifting your butt back. While keeping your legs and back straight, pick up a weight then straighten back up by squeezing your glutes.

• Slider squats

From a standing position, with one food on a slider plate, slide out into a sumo-like stance, then drag your feet together without lifting your feet off the ground.

Upper Body

• Counter push-up

With your hands placed at the edge of a counter about shoulder width apart, lower yourself to the counter then press back up.

• Cable or band row

Attach a band to a rigid body like a pole, then grab the band from the other end and pull it into your body. Keep your feet set in a staggered stance.

• Band tri-extension

Grip each side of the band and set it behind your head. Starting with both hands at 90 degrees, punch the hands outward.

• Hammer curls

Using a small weight, keep your hands in a neutral position and bring them to your shoulders and back down.

Core

• Leg tuck kick-out

Lying on a mat, start with your legs straight out, then tuck them to the chest and kick straight up. Lower your legs to the starting position.

• Lying heel touches

Lying on a mat and placing your heels close to your butt, tilt your body side to side while tapping your heels with your hands.

• Lying windshield wipers

Lying on a mat with your knees tucked in, rotate you knees from one side to the other without removing your shoulders from the mat.

Keep watching TODAY for details about Day 2 and 3 of Weber's exercise plan!