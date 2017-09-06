Enter to join TODAY's 'Trim Before The Turkey' challenge

share tweet pin email

Summer is over. Yes, it’s terrible, but it’s inevitable... And before you know it, the holidays will be here!

If you’re like most people, you ALWAYS gain a few pounds between Thanksgiving and the New Year, so this fall, TODAY wants to help you be proactive. This series is for everyone who wants to get trim before the turkey so they can enjoy the pumpkin pie guilt-free this year!

We’re looking for viewers to participate. Those chosen will be on a diet plan with TODAY Show nutritionist, Joy Bauer, and an exercise plan with Will Weber. If you’re interested in participating, please feel out the form below.