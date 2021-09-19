Amy Schumer is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus and appendix as a result of endometriosis.

The 40-year-old comedian shared a photo and short video to Instagram following the surgery, detailing the procedure she underwent. In the post, she shared a photo of herself in the mirror posing in a hospital gown. In the next slide, she posted a video taken by her husband, Chris Fischer, explaining the surgical process.

“It’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”

Schumer continued before she was cut off abruptly by the end of the video, adding, “There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m sore and I have some gas pains, but other than that I already feel that my energy…”

“If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” she captioned the post.

In the comments, the “I Feel Pretty” star received love and support from friends and fans who wished her well following the procedure.

“Thank you so much for sharing your endo story,” chef Padma Lakshmi, who also has endometriosis, wrote. “Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound.”

Debra Messing commented, “Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won’t have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!❤️.”

People also shared their own endometriosis struggles in the comments and thanked Schumer for bringing awareness to the condition and sharing her own story.

Former “iCarly” star Jennette McCurdy shared her own recent endometriosis diagnosis, writing, “i was just told this by my gynecologist! i’m bedridden for 24 hours once a month. thank you for talking about this. wishing you a speedy recovery.”

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus begins to grow outside of it with no known cause. Statistically, it affects more than one in 10 American women, but women can go years without being diagnosed.

Schumer has been candid in recent years about some of her health struggles, including her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum during her first pregnancy with her son, Gene, difficult delivery due to complications caused by endometriosis, and adenomyosis diagnosis.

At the beginning of 2020, Schumer shared multiple updates on Instagram about her in vitro fertilization journey, but ultimately decided to delay additional treatments.

“We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again. And so I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again,” she told TODAY's Willie Geist in August 2020. “We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're gonna hold off for right now.”

During an appearance on the “What to Expect” podcast the same month, the comedian discussed whether or not there’d be a possibility of her becoming pregnant again.

During the episode, she explained, “I also have have really bad endometriosis and adenomyosis. I could have a baby again, physically, but it might kill me.”

Despite the tumultuous health and fertility journey Schumer has gone through in recent years, she and Fischer are still open to expanding their family two years after welcoming their first child.

In April, she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with guest host Ashley Graham and candidly discussed whether she'd have a second child.

“Oh, God. I hope so,” Schumer said. “We’re trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it’s like, there’s nothing better.”