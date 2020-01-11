Amy Schumer thanks fans for IVF advice, shares update on her journey

Amy Schumer is feeling the love from all of her fans who offered advice to her on undergoing IVF. Now, the comedian is sharing an update on her progress.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old "I Feel Pretty" star posted another picture of herself to Instagram in a post that thanked everyone who shared their own stories and words of wisdom on getting through in vitro fertilization, which she is doing in order to freeze her eggs.

"Thank you ladies and a few gentleman," Schumer began her post, which accompanied a pic of herself lying on an exam table, her feet resting on one of the stirrups. "We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In her previous post a day earlier, Schumer opened up about the fact that she had recently begun IVF, sharing a photo of her bare abdomen which was marked with bruises from her treatments. In the photo, you can also see a scar from her C-section.

She sounded a call for advice in the caption, sharing her phone number and asking Instagram users to open up about their own experiences with fertility treatments. (Schumer has been sharing this number, which is really a separate number from her personal cell phone, as a way to connect with her community).

"I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling," she posted.

Schumer, who wed husband Chris Fischer in February 2018, gave birth to a boy, Gene Attell Fischer, in May 2019. She's been very open about her struggles during pregnancy, including dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition characterized by persistent nausea and vomiting. The star also shared candid thoughts on the difficulty of delivering via C-section as well as her response to criticism in the media when she decided to go back to work.

Fans of Schumer, who talked about all this and more in her Netflix special "Growing," love her honesty and candor when it comes to the most personal issues. Women were quick to respond with their own experiences in the comments.

"It's a hard journey but worth it!" wrote one user. "Those shots are no joke and the after effects too. You're amazing. A role model to so many."

"It's definitely a rollercoaster of a journey," posted another fan. "We just had our little guy after 3 miscarriages and 3 years of trying."

"Amy, you are a legend in the way you make these often 'swept under the rug topics' public conversations," another poster commented. "Sending you love & healing vibes. From one 'wanna-be mom doing the scenic route' to another."

Egg freezing is an option for women who want to become pregnant but are not currently able to for a variety of reasons including personal timeline or medical issues.

We wish Amy good luck in her quest to give baby Gene a sibling!