Here's what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trendy wedding menu

A glimpse at the menu shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting their millennial stamp on the traditional British royal wedding with everything from a trendy bakery's elderflower cake to seasonal and locally-sourced produce to be served in bowls at the reception for Saturday's highly-anticipated nuptials.

Kensington Palace revealed some of the ingredients on the royal menu Monday, which will include asparagus, peas, tomatoes, broad beans, artichokes and other produce — some of it straight from Queen Elizabeth II's estate in Windsor.

Royal.UK Chocolate truffles are just one of the delectable foods that will be on the menu for Saturday's British royal wedding.

"Luckily the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that's become the main focus in the decision making of the menus,'' head chef Mark Flanagan said in a news release by the palace. "The couple have been very involved in every detail of it."

The palace hasn't revealed the exact menu, but sweet and savory canapés, bite-sized crème brûlée, biscuits with a mango panna cotta topping, yellow macaroons, and chocolate truffles will also be served at the reception for 600 guests at St. George's Hall on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And rather than go with a traditional sit-down situation, there will be trendy bowl dishes so that guests will be able to eat standing up.

We dropped in on the Kitchens at Windsor Castle, who will shortly begin final preparations for the #RoyalWedding.



Take a look behind the scenes with Royal Chef Mark Flanagan and his team: https://t.co/91PHLXKv3v pic.twitter.com/2W3w1IhQdh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2018

"We've really just been trying to let the ingredients stand proud within the dishes,'' Flanagan told London's Press Association. "There's no experimentation on Saturday whatsoever, tried and tested and predominantly classics."

You can also bet it will be artfully plated (in case any royal wedding guest wants to Instagram their plate). The couple has selected trendy Table Talk as the caterer, which was also used by Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at their 2011 wedding, as well as Pippa Middleton at her wedding last year, the London Telegraph reported.

The couple has already put their own spin on the wedding cake, eschewing the traditional British royal fruitcake.

They are instead going with a lemon-elderflower cake from pastry chef Claire Ptak of London's Violet Bakery after rumors that the wedding cake would be banana-flavored.

Royal.UK

The two have been stopping by Windsor Castle's Great Kitchen to make sure they sample everything ahead of the big day, which is no surprise given Markle's well-documented love of healthy and fresh foods.

If you're looking for some delicious meals to try yourself in honor of Saturday's gala affair, these royal wedding recipes on Pinterest will get you all set to watch Harry and Meghan tie the knot.

