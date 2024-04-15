Curry beef lo mein, figgy sheet-pan chicken and more easy recipes to make this week

Between the dog-eared pages in your cookbooks, the recipe tabs open on your computer and dinner ideas jotted down in notebooks, it's hard to keep track of all the dishes you want to try. That's why anyone with a TODAY account can now save favorites right to their dashboard! Wondering what other home chefs have been making lately? We rounded up some of our most-saved recipes this spring.

Let's begin with breakfast: healthy fruit-and-nut cookies. If starting your day with a sweet treat isn't reason enough to bake these, the hundreds of saves and positive ratings will definitely convince you to. For lunch and dinner, it's clear that fresh veggies are in. You'll find florets of broccoli in our beef lo mein, white bean soup and sheet pan chicken — all new meals that dropped last month. And how about a popular dessert to pick at throughout the week? This peach and pecan crumble is the definition of an oldie but a goodie.

Shop the recipes below and save on groceries for the week with our exclusive code. Enter TODAY10 at checkout to score $10 off your first three pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more from Walmart. (See terms.)

What to cook this week

Equal parts sweet and salty, these cookies serve as an easy breakfast, healthy dessert or even an afternoon snack. They'll satisfy your cravings and, better yet, only take 30 minutes to make.

All of the ingredients in this recipe are delicious, but combining them, as Amelia Rampe says, "is where the magic happens." The chili crisp alone is enough to bring heat, texture and deepened savory flavors.

This protein-packed version of broccoli cheddar will keep you feeling full for longer. Plus, by blending cannellini beans into the base of this soup, you'll be pleased with the even creamier texture.

If you want a quick dinner — and even quicker cleanup — try this sheet-pan chicken. You can even break up prep work by marinating the meat the night before so that it's ready to be popped in the oven.

The beauty of this crumble recipe is that you can use any stone fruit available. Nectarines, plums and cherries would all taste delicious subbed in — especially when served alongside vanilla ice cream.